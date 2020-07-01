PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 3 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the Day 3 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semifinals.

After day 3, Synerge tops the leaderboard with 170 points and three chicken dinners.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile India Series Semi-Finals Results and Overall standings

We are halfway through the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) Semi-Finals where the teams that qualified from the quarterfinals stage are competing against each other for a spot in the finals. The third day of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals is over, and all 32 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition to one another.

These teams have been divided into four groups (A, B, C and D), and a total of six games are played each day. After Day 3, SynerGE tops the leaderboard with 170 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by Orange Rock and UMumba Esports, with 141 and 129 points, respectively.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 3 overall standings

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 3 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:

#1 SynerGE - 141 points (68 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 129 points (54 kills)

#3 UMumba Esports - 129 points (56 kills)

Advertisement

#4 Megastars - 126 points (51 kills)

#5 TEAM VST - 126 points (42 kills)

#6 Tsm-Entity - 123 points (66 kills)

#7 Fnatic - 118 points (54 kills)

#8 ELEMENT esports - 113 points (59 kills)

#9 LiveCraft eSports - 103 points (24 kills)

#10 PGSx - 99 points (39 kills)

#11 DarkTangent Esports - 85 points (24 kills)

#12 Team Tamilas - 83 points (27 kills)

#13 VSG Crawlers - 83 points (20 kills)

#14 Celtz - 82 points (16 kills)

#15 Inside Out - 77 points (23 kills)

#16 Team Mayhem - 76 points (16 kills)

#17 Powerhouse - 74 points (35 kills)

#18 TEAM GODX - 74 points (24 kills)

#19 AZTECS ESP - 67 points (28 kills)

#20 ORB OFFICIAL - 67 points (25 kills)

#21 Team IND - 66 points (32 kills)

#22 Lets GO - 65 points (22 kills)

#23 Thanos FTW- 53 points (20 kills)

#24 4Ace Esports - 50 points (20 kills)

#25 LooPSTorM - 49 points (23 kills)

#26 TEAM XPERT - 44 points (14 kills)

#27 HYP GAMING - 42 points (17 kills)

#28 100cc Esports - 37 points (8 kills)

#29 STRONG HOLD - 33 points (10 kills)

#30 VikingX - 32 points (8 kills)

#31 TheCrew Esports - 31 points (14 kills)

#32 F1 Dreamers - 20 points (11 kills)

The PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals will go on till 2nd July and the top 16 teams will qualify for the finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Also Read: Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League semifinals Overall standings and teams qualified for finals