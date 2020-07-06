PMIS 2020: Top 5 players of the Finals

TSM-Entity emerged as the champions of PMIS 2020 with their players bagging the most awards.

In the kills leaderboard, Jonathan finished first, followed by MaxKash and ZGod.

Kill leaders of PMIS finals

PMIS 2020 has finally come to an end after days of gruelling matches. The fans were able to witness some exciting and intense gameplay moments. TSM-Entity clinched the title due to their consistent performance in all the 12 matches. The players of TSM Entity also bagged most of the special category awards.

In this article, we look at the top 5 players of the PMIS 2020 Finals. The ranking is on the basis of total kills.

Top 5 players of the PMIS 2020 Finals

#1 TSMentJONATHAN

Jonathan (Picture source: Liquipedia.net)

Jonathan 'JONATHAN' Amaral has always given a stellar performance and spearheaded his team's fragging department. In the finals, he managed to get 27 kills and inflicted total damage of 4460.

#2 FNCxMaxKash

Maxkash

Akash' MaxKasH' Anandani finished second on the kill leaderboard. He picked off 24 opponents and inflicted massive damage of 5003. Fnatic finished second at PMIS 2020. MaxKasH was just one kill behind Jonathan before the last match of the Finals.

#3 TSMenZGOD

ZGOD

Another player from the TSM Entity that finished in the top 5 kill leaders is Abhishek 'ZGOD' Choudhary, and he was able to get 22 Kills. He also had a total damage of 5041, which is the highest in the Finals and had a survival time of 21:19. ZGOD and JONATHAN spearheaded the fragging department for TSM Entity.

#4 mYmBELIEVE

BELIEVE

BELIEVE, and Team Mayhem had a brilliant run in the tournament as they finished at the third position after the end of the Finals. BELIEVE was able to get 20 kills, with a total damage of 2929 and average survival time of 20:23 in PMIS finals.

#5 FNCxOwaisū027

Owais (Picture Courtesy: Liquipedia.net)

Mohammed 'Owais' Lakhani, the IGL of Fnatic, ended up on the 5th position in the kills leader board of the Finals. He is the second player from Fnatic to feature on this list. Owais had 18 Kills in 12 matches. He inflicted total damage of 3950 and had a survival time of 20:1.