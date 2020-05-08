PMIS 2020: What is the last date of registration of PUBG Mobile India Series?

PMIS 2020 Registration Last Date (Credits: PUBG Mobile India Official)

The registrations for PUBG Mobile India Series or PMIS 2020 have started. Eligible players who want to showcase their skills by participating in the tournament can register their squads to compete for a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000.

Before registering, make sure that your team consists of exactly four players as that is the minimum number of players in a team required in the competition.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 Registration Last Date

PUBG Mobile India Series is a massive chance for the underdog teams to come forward and become popular among the audience.

Thus, you should register in the competition as soon as possible without any delay. The last date for PMIS 2020 registration is 18th May 2020, as confirmed by Sportskeeda's official source.

All of your team players must be 16 years or older as of the tournament start date. Furthermore, all players on the team's roster must have reached Level 20 or above, and Platinum V or above, at the time of registration for PMIS 2020.

The detailed eligibility criteria has been explained in the PMIS 2020 Rulebook, which is available on the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

If all of your teammates fulfill the minimum requirements, you can follow the steps mentioned below to register your squad for tournament:

Head to the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

Click on the Registration Tab.

Fill in the team details like Team Name, Logo, Owner’s Name (Captain's Name in case of no Owner), Email Address, Mobile Number and City.

Click on ‘Next’ and fill in the Captain's details, following which, the details of all the other team members need to be entered.

Finally after filling up all the mandatory details, click on the Submit button to complete the registration process.

PMIS 2020 Registration

In case you make an error during the registration process, you can make the required changes before the registration period for PMIS 2020 ends.

You will receive a link that you can use to make the changes, if any. Additionally, if you face any problems while registering, you can contact the PUBG Mobile India officials at support@pubgmobile.in.

