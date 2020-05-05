PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 or PMIS 2020, which has a massive prize pool of INR 5,000,000, has been announced.

Interested players need to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile India to register for the said tournament. But when players visit the said website, it asks for a password, due to which players are unable to complete their registration.

Well, there is no need to get tense. The reason why this happens is explained below.

Why is PUBG Mobile India site not opening?

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will start from 6th April 2020, and the organisers are currently preparing the website. During this period only authorised personel with the password can enter the site.

Once the website preparation work gets completed, it will be opened for the public from 6th May 2020, and players can start registering for PMIS 2020.

How to register for PMIS 2020?

PMIS registration

Once the website becomes accessible to the players, the following steps need to be followed for registration:

Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile India. Slide down, click on the 'Registration' tab and then click the 'Register Now' button. First of all, you will need to fill the team details, including Team Name, Logo, Owner's Name (Captain Name in case of no Owner), Email Address, Mobile Number and City. Then click on 'Next' and fill the Captain details. After that, the details of all the other team players need to be entered. Finally, click on the Submit button to complete the registration process.

In case you make an error during the registration, you can make the changes before the registration period ends.

Advertisement

Players must be sixteen years or older as on the tournament start date. Furthermore, all players in a team’s roster must have reached Level 20 or above and Platinum V or above at the time of registration for PMIS 2020.

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - Ranking System of PUBG Mobile India Series Explained