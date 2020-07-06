PMIS 2020 Winner: Tsm-Entity wins PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

Tsm-Entity have been crowned as the champions of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) Season 2.

Fnatic and Team Mayhem were the runner ups of the PMIS 2020.

Tsm-Entity wins PMIS 2020

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Grand Finals has finally wrapped up after the completion of 12 matches over the course of two days. Tsm-Entity won the second season of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS) and dominated the overall standings of PMIS 2020. Fnatic and Team Mayhem earned the #2 and #3 position in the tourney.

The PMIS 2020 tournament lasted for around a month where various Indian professional and underdog PUBG Mobile teams battled it out for a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakhs and a glorious trophy.

16 teams qualified for the final stage of the tournament and Tsm-Entity emerged as the winners of PMIS 2020. The champion squad scored 177 points and had 77 kills on the final points table.

Fnatic and Team Mayhem finished as the runner-ups and ended up with a total of 150 and 144 points respectively on the final points table. The teams also secured 64 and 54 kills and made it to the #2 and #3 spot respectively.

Now let's take a quick look at the overall standings of PMIS Grand Finals after Day 2.

PMIS 2020 final results and overall standings

PMIS 2020 Day 2 Grand Final points table

Tsm-Entity topped the leaderboard with 177 points. On the other hand, Fnatic and Team Mayhem followed them for the next two spots.

Advertisement

In the final match of the day, it was pretty hard to predict who would emerge as the winners of the PMIS. The top three teams were alive right until the final moments of the last match of the day.

PMIS 2020 Day 2 Grand Final points table (9-16 teams)

Talking about the Tsm-Entity's performance, the team was consistently leading the points table from day 1. The squad didn't commit any mistakes throughout the final stage and performed shrewdly.

TSM Entity on the conference

Fnatic also delivered a commendable performance and didn't slip up. On the final day, the team made a huge comeback with some excellent strategies. Furthermore, Fnatic's Owais also won the title of 'The chosen one', which is awarded to the player having maximum MVP's. The player also received an additional prize bonus of ₹50,000.

Lastly, the audience also had a big hand behind the success of the tournament. The live stream of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 managed to garner a concurrent viewership of 150K+ on its final day. These numbers show the incredible support that the PUBG Mobile has received from its community.