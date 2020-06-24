×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: 8 teams in semis; quarterfinals Day 2 schedule out 

  • The first eight semifinalists of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 have emerged.
  • Underdogs LooPSTorM emerge on top from the quarterfinals on Day 1 of the event.
Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 10:25 IST
PMIS 2020 QUARTER FINALS
PMIS 2020 QUARTER FINALS

One of India's biggest PUBG tournaments, the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, offering a massive prize pool of INR 50 lakh, is currently underway. It has reached the quarterfinals stage, where a total 64 teams have been divided into four groups of 16 each. Every group will have six matches, and eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round (semifinals).

The first day of the PUBG Mobile quarterfinals was quite a roller coaster ride, with underdogs LooPSTorM shocking everyone and giving the performance of their lives to finish on top of Group A with 105 points. They took 42 kills, with LooPSTorM Syringe alone posting 19 kills and a whopping 3498 damage.

PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) champs Celtz came second with 75 points and 38 kills, while other start names like Team Ind, Powerhouse and VSG Crawlers also qualified for the semifinals.

Top 8 teams qualified from Group A for the semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

  1. LooPSTorM
  2. Celtz
  3. Team IND
  4. Powerhouse
  5. VSG Crawlers
  6. TEAM VST
  7. HYP GAMING
  8. PGSx

PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2020 DAY 1 OVERALL STANDINGS

PMIS 2020 Group A overall standings top 8
PMIS 2020 Group A overall standings top 8
Advertisement
PMIS 2020 Group A overall standings bottom 8
PMIS 2020 Group A overall standings bottom 8
  1. LooPSTorM: 105 POINTS, 2 WWCD
  2. Celtz: 75 POINTS, 1 WWCD
  3. Team IND: 71 POINTS, 1 WWCD
  4. Powerhouse: 66 POINTS
  5. VSG Crawlers: 64 POINTS, 1 WWCD
  6. TEAM VST: 56 POINTS
  7. HYP GAMING: 50 POINTS
  8. PGSx: 49 POINTS
  9. TeamiNVADERS: 48 POINTS, 1 WWCD
  10. EGxSAD: 47 POINTS
  11. Newst: 44 POINTS
  12. I一Am: 38 POINTS
  13. Oneshot Esport : 31 POINTS
  14. Gods Reign: 28 POINTS
  15. TGW Official: 28 POINTS
  16. Team Falcon Esports: 25 POINTS

TOP 5 FRAGGERS:

Kill Leaders
Kill Leaders
  1. LOOPSTORM SYRINGE: 19 KILLS
  2. CELTZ MJ: 16 KILLS
  3. EGxSAD AAMIR: 14 KILLS
  4. TEAM IND SNAX: 13 KILLS
  5. CELTZ VIRU: 12 KILLS

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 QUARTERFINALS DAY 2 SCHEDULE:

24 JUNE - GROUP B

Map Schedule:

  • GAME 1: ERANGEL - 6:30 PM
  • GAME 2: MIRAMAR - 7:15 PM
  • GAME 3: ERANGEL - 8:00 PM
  • GAME 4: VIKENDI - 8:45 PM
  • GAME 5: SANHOK - 9:30 PM
  • GAME 6: ERANGEL - 10:15 PM

GROUP B TEAMS:

  1. Thanos FTW
  2. Rising Baaz
  3. Totally Depressed
  4. 100cc Esports
  5. Team Mayhem
  6. TENE8 MASTERS
  7. ELEMENT esports
  8. ARC
  9. bYe Official
  10. VikingX
  11. Team Tamilas
  12. F4 Rivals
  13. FATE Esports
  14. Insane
  15. MegaStars
  16. Synerge
Published 24 Jun 2020, 10:07 IST
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Guide
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी