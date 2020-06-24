PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: 8 teams in semis; quarterfinals Day 2 schedule out

The first eight semifinalists of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 have emerged.

Underdogs LooPSTorM emerge on top from the quarterfinals on Day 1 of the event.

PMIS 2020 QUARTER FINALS

One of India's biggest PUBG tournaments, the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, offering a massive prize pool of INR 50 lakh, is currently underway. It has reached the quarterfinals stage, where a total 64 teams have been divided into four groups of 16 each. Every group will have six matches, and eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round (semifinals).

The first day of the PUBG Mobile quarterfinals was quite a roller coaster ride, with underdogs LooPSTorM shocking everyone and giving the performance of their lives to finish on top of Group A with 105 points. They took 42 kills, with LooPSTorM Syringe alone posting 19 kills and a whopping 3498 damage.

PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) champs Celtz came second with 75 points and 38 kills, while other start names like Team Ind, Powerhouse and VSG Crawlers also qualified for the semifinals.

Top 8 teams qualified from Group A for the semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

LooPSTorM Celtz Team IND Powerhouse VSG Crawlers TEAM VST HYP GAMING PGSx

PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2020 DAY 1 OVERALL STANDINGS

PMIS 2020 Group A overall standings top 8

PMIS 2020 Group A overall standings bottom 8

LooPSTorM: 105 POINTS, 2 WWCD Celtz: 75 POINTS, 1 WWCD Team IND: 71 POINTS, 1 WWCD Powerhouse: 66 POINTS VSG Crawlers: 64 POINTS, 1 WWCD TEAM VST: 56 POINTS HYP GAMING: 50 POINTS PGSx: 49 POINTS TeamiNVADERS: 48 POINTS, 1 WWCD EGxSAD: 47 POINTS Newst: 44 POINTS I一Am: 38 POINTS Oneshot Esport : 31 POINTS Gods Reign: 28 POINTS TGW Official: 28 POINTS Team Falcon Esports: 25 POINTS

TOP 5 FRAGGERS:

Kill Leaders

LOOPSTORM SYRINGE: 19 KILLS CELTZ MJ: 16 KILLS EGxSAD AAMIR: 14 KILLS TEAM IND SNAX: 13 KILLS CELTZ VIRU: 12 KILLS

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 QUARTERFINALS DAY 2 SCHEDULE:

24 JUNE - GROUP B

Map Schedule:

GAME 1: ERANGEL - 6:30 PM

GAME 2: MIRAMAR - 7:15 PM

GAME 3: ERANGEL - 8:00 PM

GAME 4: VIKENDI - 8:45 PM

GAME 5: SANHOK - 9:30 PM

GAME 6: ERANGEL - 10:15 PM

GROUP B TEAMS:

Thanos FTW Rising Baaz Totally Depressed 100cc Esports Team Mayhem TENE8 MASTERS ELEMENT esports ARC bYe Official VikingX Team Tamilas F4 Rivals FATE Esports Insane MegaStars Synerge