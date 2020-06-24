PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: 8 teams in semis; quarterfinals Day 2 schedule out
- The first eight semifinalists of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 have emerged.
- Underdogs LooPSTorM emerge on top from the quarterfinals on Day 1 of the event.
One of India's biggest PUBG tournaments, the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, offering a massive prize pool of INR 50 lakh, is currently underway. It has reached the quarterfinals stage, where a total 64 teams have been divided into four groups of 16 each. Every group will have six matches, and eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round (semifinals).
The first day of the PUBG Mobile quarterfinals was quite a roller coaster ride, with underdogs LooPSTorM shocking everyone and giving the performance of their lives to finish on top of Group A with 105 points. They took 42 kills, with LooPSTorM Syringe alone posting 19 kills and a whopping 3498 damage.
PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) champs Celtz came second with 75 points and 38 kills, while other start names like Team Ind, Powerhouse and VSG Crawlers also qualified for the semifinals.
Top 8 teams qualified from Group A for the semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020
- LooPSTorM
- Celtz
- Team IND
- Powerhouse
- VSG Crawlers
- TEAM VST
- HYP GAMING
- PGSx
PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2020 DAY 1 OVERALL STANDINGS
- LooPSTorM: 105 POINTS, 2 WWCD
- Celtz: 75 POINTS, 1 WWCD
- Team IND: 71 POINTS, 1 WWCD
- Powerhouse: 66 POINTS
- VSG Crawlers: 64 POINTS, 1 WWCD
- TEAM VST: 56 POINTS
- HYP GAMING: 50 POINTS
- PGSx: 49 POINTS
- TeamiNVADERS: 48 POINTS, 1 WWCD
- EGxSAD: 47 POINTS
- Newst: 44 POINTS
- I一Am: 38 POINTS
- Oneshot Esport : 31 POINTS
- Gods Reign: 28 POINTS
- TGW Official: 28 POINTS
- Team Falcon Esports: 25 POINTS
TOP 5 FRAGGERS:
- LOOPSTORM SYRINGE: 19 KILLS
- CELTZ MJ: 16 KILLS
- EGxSAD AAMIR: 14 KILLS
- TEAM IND SNAX: 13 KILLS
- CELTZ VIRU: 12 KILLS
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 QUARTERFINALS DAY 2 SCHEDULE:
24 JUNE - GROUP B
Map Schedule:
- GAME 1: ERANGEL - 6:30 PM
- GAME 2: MIRAMAR - 7:15 PM
- GAME 3: ERANGEL - 8:00 PM
- GAME 4: VIKENDI - 8:45 PM
- GAME 5: SANHOK - 9:30 PM
- GAME 6: ERANGEL - 10:15 PM
GROUP B TEAMS:
- Thanos FTW
- Rising Baaz
- Totally Depressed
- 100cc Esports
- Team Mayhem
- TENE8 MASTERS
- ELEMENT esports
- ARC
- bYe Official
- VikingX
- Team Tamilas
- F4 Rivals
- FATE Esports
- Insane
- MegaStars
- Synerge