PMPL 2020: PMPL Scrims S3 Week 2- Overall results and standings

Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile has introduced the PMPL 2020 Scrims to keep lovers of the game entertained during the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The second week of the PMPL 2020 scrims is now over, and all the 24 participating teams from South Asia and South East Asia performed impressively, competing fiercely against one another.

A total of 24 participating teams from South Asia and South East Asia were divided into three groups (A, B, and C), and the teams of groups B and C battled it out on the final day. The teams invited to the PMPL 2020 Scrims from South East Asia this week were POWER888 ESPORT, Made in Thailand (MiTH), Aura Esport, and N.E.D Brotherhood.

At the end of the final day's play, MiTH topped the leaderboard with three chicken dinners and 169 points. They were followed by POWER888 ESPORT and Megastars, who racked up 138 and 132 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Week 2 Day 3 Standings

Results Top 5 Fraggers

Here are the overall standings after the final day of Week 2 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3:

#1 MiTH- 169 points

#2 POWER888 ESPORT- 138 points

#3 Megastars- 132 points

#4 Marcos Gaming- 123 points

#5 TeamIND- 122 points

#6 Fnatic- 108 points

#7 ORANGE ROCK- 102 points

#8 Team Tamilas- 100 points

#9 vsgCRAWLERS- 96 points

#10 SynerGE- 94 points

#11 PowerHouse- 88 points

#12 N.E.D. Brotherhood- 88 points

#13 TSM-Entity - 79 points

#14 Elementrix- 74 points

#15 Aura Esport- 72 points

#16 UMExRxN- 69 points

#17 DEADEYES GUY- 69 points

#18 Team HYPE- 67 points

#19 GODLIKE- 64 points

#20 Celtz- 63 points

#21 SouL- 52 points

#22 Team Xtreme- 49 points

#23 JyanMaara- 49 points

#24 INES- 40 points

Top 5 PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 W2 Day 3 Fraggers

#1 MiTH PONDzai - 20 Kills (3708 Damage)

#2 PW88 Korpaii - 19 Kills (3627 Damage)

#3 RavenTTmantyOP - 18 Kills (3565 Damage)

#4 PW88 ICEs - 18 Kills (3338 Damage)

#5 SGEted - 17 Kills (2690 Damage)

Season 3 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims offers a weekly prize pool of $3000. The leaderboard toppers after a week bag a total of $1500, while the second and third-placed teams take home $1000 and $500 respectively.

PMPL Season 3 Scrims will go on till 10th May 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel:

