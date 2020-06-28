PMPL Americas Season 1 Day 15: Results and overall standings

PMPL Americas is a professional PUBG Mobile tournament that features teams from North America and Latin America.

After day 15 of PMPL Americas, Loops Esports sit comfortably on the top of the standings with 751 points.

PMPL Season 1 Day 15 standings and results (Picture courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

Day 15 of the PMPL Americas has come to an end. There were some splendid performances by the teams in all the five matches. XQ Gaming and Team Queso were on red-hot form as they won two games each.

Team Queso won the first game on Erangel. Wildcard Gaming and XQ Gaming clinched the second and third matches on Sanhok and Erangel respectively. Team Queso again secured a chicken dinner in the 4th match, on Vikendi. XQ Gaming won the Chicken Dinner in final game of the day on Erangel.

As of today, Loops Esports sit comfortably on the top of the standings with 751 points. They are followed by XQ Gaming and B4 Esports with 681 and 678 points, respectively.

Standings of PMPL Americas after Day 15

PMPL Americas Season 1 1-10 standings at the end Day 15 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 Loops Esports - 751 Points (335 Kills)

#2 XQ Gaming - 681 Points (282 Kills)

#3 B4 Esports- 678 Points (263 Kills)

#4 Cloud9 - 659 Points (252 Kills)

Advertisement

#5 Tempo Storm - 644 Points (289 Kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 637 Points (255 Kills)

#7 Team Queso - 615 Points (265 Kills)

#8 Pittusburgh Knights - 571 Points (240 Kills)

#9 Tribe Gaming - 547 Points (236 Kills)

#10 Cream Real Betis - 534 Points (197 Kills)

PMPL Americas Season 1 11-20 standings at the end Day 15 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Trem Carreta Furacão - 518 Points (207 Kills)

#12 Omen Elite - 516 Points (217 Kills)

#13 Alpha7GG - 476 Points (172 Kills)

#14 Cultubgbg - 472 Points (174 Kills)

#15 Ace1 - 464 Points (179 Kills)

#16 Lazarus - 431 Points (150 Kills)

#17 Enxame Gaming - 407 Points (167 Kills)

#18 Grunto Esports - 395 Points (136 Kills)

#19 Mezexis Esport - 332 Points (122 Kills)

#20 Team Solid - 281 Points (96 Kills)

About PMPL Americas

PMPL Americas is a professional PUBG Mobile tournament that features teams from North America and Latin America. The tournament boasts a prize pool of $200,000.