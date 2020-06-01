PMPL SA 2020: How many teams will qualify for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL)?

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL 2020) (Image Credits: Dot Esports)

PMPL South Asia 2020 is currently going on, in which the top 20 teams from South Asia region (India, Bangladesh and Nepal) are battling for a massive prize pool of $200,000. Along with this, the top teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will be promoted to the PMWL 2020.

There is a lot of confusion among the fans regarding which teams will get the ticket to PUBG Mobile World League. PMWL SA 2020 will further set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020.

PUBG Mobile: Teams qualifying for PMWL 2020

How many teams from PMPL South Asia will qualify for PMWL 2020?

A total of five teams from PMPL South Asia 2020 will proceed to the World League and these five teams will be selected by following an interesting format which is explained below:

PMPL SA 2020 is divided into two stages i.e. the league stage that is already going on and the final stage. The league stage will go on for three weeks and will end on 7th July. Out of the 20 teams, the top three teams in the overall leaderboard of PUBG Mobile Pro League SA League Stage will directly qualify for the PMWL 2020.

After the League Stage is over, the bottom four teams will get eliminated and the top 16 teams including the qualified teams will qualify for the PMPL South Asia Finals. The final stage will go on for three days and will begin on 12th June.

A total of 15 matches will be played in the finals and the top two teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League SA Finals will confirm their ticket to the World League. If one or more already qualified teams make it to the top two spots, then, the team after them in the overall points table will qualify for the PMWL 2020.

PMPL South Asia is an online event and the fans can catch the live stream on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

