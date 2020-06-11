PMPL South Asia 2020: Number of PMWL slots increased

A total of seven teams will now qualify for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 from PMPL South Asia.

ORANGE ROCK, TSM-Entity, GODLIKE and SynerGE have already qualified for PMWL 2020 as per the new format.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals are going to start from 12th June 2020 after a thumping League Stage. Before the commencement of PMPL SA Finals, PUBG Mobile has announced good news for all the participating teams of the event. The number of slots in PUBG Mobile World League has been increased.

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020

The number of PMWL slots have been increased to a total of seven slots. Earlier, five teams were supposed to qualify from PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia. But now, four teams from League Stage and three teams from Final Stage will qualify for the same.

Here is the complete announcement made by PUBG Mobile officially:

The PUBGM Esports team has decided to add two more slots from the PMPL South Asia Season 1 to qualify for the first season of PMWL. One slot will be given to the fourth-place finish of the regular league play standings of the PMPL South Asia, and one more slot will be given to the third place of the PMPL South Asia Finals.

It means that the top four teams from the league stage have secured their chance to play in the World League:

ORANGE ROCK

TSM-Entity

GODLIKE

SynerGE

Along with this, the organizers of the tournament also announced that there will be changes in the format of World League Season 1. Also, no slots will be taken away from the teams of other regions and the complete details about the format changes will be announced soon.

PMPL Finals 2020 will go on for three days and will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

