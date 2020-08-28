PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Season 2 may start from mid-September. According to Scout and TSM Entity Ghatak, the next edition of the coveted tournament is just around the corner and all set to begin.

Ghatak, while Livestreaming on his YouTube channel, suggested that the tournament might start from 19th September. However, Scout said that it might commence from the 15th of September.

Both Scout and Ghatak are South Asia's finest players and represented India at the recently concluded PUBG Mobile World League. Scout played the World League with Orange Rock and finished second in the finals, while TSM Entity secured the 6th place.

Scout has more than 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram. Ghatak has around 312k subscribers on YouTube and 308k followers on Instagram.

These figures further underline the popularity of both the streamers. And if they have said that PMPL might begin from mid-September, then there's definitely some weight to it.

About PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2

PMPL Season 2 South Asia

Teams that were ranked 1 to 12 during PMPL Season 1 League Stage have been directly invited to PMPL S2 South Asia. The other eight teams from PMPL S1 League Stage, ranked 13th to 20th, have been invited to take part in the regional PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Finals.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India

The top 5 teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) India Fall Split Finals will advance to PMPL SA Season 2. The top 4 top teams from PMCO South Asia, and three from PMCO Pakistan Fall Finals will also qualify for PMPL S2 South Asia.

PMCO Fall Split South Asia

PMCO Fall Split Pakistan

Twenty-four best teams from the region will battle it out to win the PMPL South Asia S2 tournament and proceed to PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

12 invited teams for PMPL S2 South Asia