PMSL 2024 CSA Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Falcons moved up to the prime position with 134 points on Day 2 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Spring Finals. The Mongolian powerhouse has notched up three Chicken Dinners in 12 games in this phase. While 4Merical Vibes dropped a spot to second place with 125 points, MadBulls ended up in third rank with 115 points when Day 2 ended. Nepalese team DRS Gaming has slipped to the fourth position with 108 points.

De Muerte and Lake accumulated 103 and 100 points, respectively, in the first two days of the PMSL Finals. RUKH is in the seventh spot after its modest run on Day 2. Everest and Horaa have earned 87 and 83 points in 12 matches.

The reigning world champion, IHC Esports, had a disappointing Day 2 and acquired only 22 points. The side holds the 10th rank with 80 points. Stronger Esports has jumped to 11th place with 70 points, while 52 Esports is in the 16th position with 50 points.

Day 2 highlights of PMSL 2024 CSA Grand Finals

Match 7 - Erangel

Stronger Esports made a great comeback in the first game of Day 2, registering a brilliant 24-point victory. De Muerte and Lake also saw a good start to the day, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively. DRS, IHC, and A1 took one point each.

Match 8 - Miramar

Lake Esports came out victorious with 24 points. RUKH, Horaa, and Falcons also displayed impressive performances, securing 13, 12, and 12 points, respectively. Everest, Asag, and DRS were eliminated without any points.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Team Falcons achieved their third Chicken Dinner of the PMSL Finale with 22 points. A member of this squad, Action, was outstanding in this game and got six kills. De Muerte, Everest, and DRS accumulated 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 10 - Erangel

Lake Esports earned a 15-point Chicken Dinner. DRS Gaming added 12 points to its name, while 4Merical and Everest gained 11 and 10 points, respectively. IHC Esports once again faced difficulties and could not score any points.

Match 11 - Miramar

MadBulls managed to win their first Chicken Dinner of the PMSL Finals with 18 points. A1 Esports from Bangladesh and Asag from Pakistan acquired 14 and 12 points, respectively. DRS Gaming secured eight points, including seven kills.

Match 12 - Erangel

MadBulls clinched its second Chicken Dinner in a row with 26 points. Squad member Ingushqq claimed seven kills alone. De Muerte and Horaa secured 16 and 15 points, respectively.