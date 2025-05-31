PMSL 2025 Central and South Asia Spring: Teams, dates, PMWC slots, and format announced

All 20 teams have been confirmed for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 Spring CSA. This prestigious event will take place from June 12 to 22, 2025, in Kazakhstan, where these teams will compete for a total prize pool of $200,000. The top three teams from the tournament will grab a spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025, which will be organized from July 25 to August 3.

The PMSL Spring will be the first major PUBG Mobile event of the year in the Central and South Asia (CSA) region. Six teams have been invited directly to the event, while four teams were selected from the Central Asia Play-in 2025. The remaining eight teams have been chosen from the regional PMNC tournaments.

Participating teams in PMSL 2025 SEA Spring

Al Qadsiah (Russia) Natus Vincere (CIS) Team Spirit (Russia) Virtus Pro (Russia) Alpha Gaming (Mongolia) Dagestan77 (Russia) Konina Power(CIS) Champions Esports (Mongolia) Upgrade Team (Uzbekistan) Hellion Gaming (Uzbekistan) AMIX Team (Kazakhstan) Fache Gaming (Kazakhstan) AS i8 Esports (Pakistan) Horaa Esports (Nepal) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) 4thrives Esports (Pakistan ) R3GICIDE (Pakistan) Viper Knockout (Pakistan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Tribe Aeromacy (Nepal)

Format

The Group Stage will run from June 12 to 13, 2025, in two rounds. The first round will be played across two days. These teams will be seeded into five groups. Based on the result, they will be reshuffled into five groups for the next round.

Round 2 will be held from June 14 to 18, 2025. Each group will play 24 matches. Teams will be awarded Headstart Points based on their rankings. The top 16 teams from Round 2 will move to the Grand Finals, which will be played from June 20 to 22.

Alpha Gaming has signed the former roster of 4Merical Esports, who won the previous edition of the PMSL CSA. The team consists of experienced players such as DOK, Top, and Zyol. The squad will be one of the top teams to follow in the upcoming event.

DRS Gaming recently won the PMNC 2025 South Asia and made it to the PMSL. The team had a good run in the previous edition of the tournament but failed to reach the PMGC 2024. The Nepali team has not made any changes to their lineup.

Popular organizations Natus Vincere, Team Spirit, Virtus, and Konina Power will also be some of the top teams to watch out for in the upcoming PMSL CSA. A1 Esports, 4thrives, and AMIX Team (former GOAT Team’s players) have won their regional PMNC event to reach the Super League CSA. These clubs will aim to perform well in the event.

