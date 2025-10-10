PMSL 2025 CSA Fall: Teams, PMGC slots, format, and where to watch

By Gametube
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:16 GMT
PMSL 2025 CSA Fall begins on October 10 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The PMSL 2025 CSA Fall begins on October 10 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 Fall CSA will be played from October 10 to 15 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. A total of 20 teams from Central and South Asia will compete for a prize pool of $200,000. The six-day event will take place in two phases: the Group Stage and Grand Finals. The top three squads in the tournament will earn their spots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 Gauntlet.

The Group Stage will take place from October 10 to 12. The 20 participating teams have been split into four groups. Each group will play 16 matches. The top 16 squads on the overall leaderboard will progress to the Grand Finals, while the bottom four will be eliminated.

The Grand Finals are scheduled from October 13 to 15, featuring a total of 18 matches. Here, the top 16 from the Group Stage will compete under the Smash Rule format. Originally, the event was planned for September 18 to 28 in Nepal. However, it was postponed due to civil unrest in the country.

Participating teams in PMSL 2025 CSA Fall

Here are the 20 participating teams in the PMSL 2025 CSA Fall:

  1. 313 Esports
  2. 4Yonko Royal Jutti
  3. Al Qadsiah
  4. Alpha Gaming
  5. ARCRED
  6. AS i8 Esports
  7. Brute Force
  8. DGSTN77
  9. GOAT Team
  10. Halal Axetron
  11. Horaa Esports
  12. Inner Circle Esports
  13. Konina Power
  14. MadBulls
  15. NEPX ESPORTS
  16. R3GICIDE
  17. Sky Force
  18. The MongolZ
  19. THE721 AGGRESSOR
  20. Virtus.pro

Alpha Gaming from Mongolia won the PUBG Mobile Super League 2025 CSA Spring and finished third in this year’s PUBGM World Cup. The team is expected to be one of the top contenders in the PMSL 2025 CSA Fall.

Horaa Esports from Nepal and 4Thrives from Pakistan were the first and second runners-up, respectively, in the Spring edition. Al Qadsiah, Virtus Pro, and Konina Power also had strong showings.

A few popular teams, including AS i8, DGSTN77, and R3GIDE, had disappointing runs in the Spring event. They will be looking to bounce back in the Fall edition and secure their places in the PMGC 2025.

Where to watch

The PMSL 2025 Fall CSA will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports, starting at 4:35 pm IST. The first two days will feature seven matches each. The remaining four days will host six matches each.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
