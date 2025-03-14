PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Spring began on Friday, March 14. D’Xavier from Vietnam dominated the opening day, clinching three wins in six matches. The team conquered the first, third, and sixth game of the day. Consequently, the team posted 98 points on the scoreboard, including 21 headstart points and 39 kills.

Vampire Esports, the defending champions, finished second with 76 points despite not having a single Chicken Dinner. The Thai powerhouse delivered a series of thumping performances and grabbed 37 eliminations in six games.

Day 1 overall standings of PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Finals

Here's the total points table after six matches:

D'Xavier - 98 points Vampire - 76 points Bigetron Esports - 69 points SEM9 - 54 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 54 points OsjaTH - 53 points RRQ RYU - 48 points TEM Entertainment - 36 points Kagendra - 36 points eArena - 32 points Alter Ego Ares - 31 points Strangers Esports - 28 points Team Flash - 28 points BOOM Esports - 27 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 23 points Team Secret - 22 points

Bigetron Esports from Indonesia sat third with 69 points and 34 finishes. The organisation made a big jump in the overall standings after winning its fifth match of the day. SEM9 and Alliance from Malaysia settled for fifth and sixth respectively, claiming 54 points apiece.

OJTH and RRQ ranked sixth and seventh with 53 and 48 points respectively. TEM from Thailand finished eighth with 36 points and a Chicken Dinner. Further down, EArena faltered on Day 1 and finished 10th with 32 points.

Alter Ego, who won the first two seasons of the PMSL SEA, stood 11th with 31 points. The Indonesian squad will look to bounce back in its remaining 12 matches. Team Flash from Vietnam sat 12th with 28 points.

BOOM Esports from Indonesia stumbled on the opening day and dropped to 14th in the standings with only 27 points. The team was unable to secure a single position point in six matches. The PMSL 2024 Spring and Summer champions will look to stage a resurgence.

VOIN Donkey, who impressed in the PMGC 2024, finished 15th with 23 points. Renowned squad Team Secret amassed a meagre 22 points and settled for 16th. These teams will try to bounce back in the remaining 12 matches of the PMSL 2025 Spring.

