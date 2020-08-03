PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Finals Day 1 schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East League Play stage has ended. The top 16 teams that have qualified from the Super Weekends will now compete in the PMWL 2020 East Finals to earn the right to be called champions. All the teams will also be fighting for a total prize pool of $425,000, spread among all the sides.

The PMWL 2020 East Finals will begin on 6th August 2020, and will go on for four days. A total of 24 games (six matches daily) will be played in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode. The schedule for the Day 1 League Finals has also come out officially, and here are the details for the same.

PMWL 2020 East League Finals Day 1 schedule

Date and time: 6th August 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Miramar

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

As per the schedule, the tournament's final stage will see a total of 24 matches, and the winning team will secure a prize money of $100,000. The corresponding numbers for both the runner ups will be $50,000 and $20,000, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Finals Day 1 live stream

PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days. It is no surprise that fans are eagerly waiting for the Finals to unfold.

PMWL 2020 East Finals: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 East (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Bigetron RA

#2 Box Gaming

#3 RRQ Athena

#4 King of Gamers Club

#5 Team Secret

#6 TSM-Entity

#7 GXR Celtz

#8 Valdus The Murder

#9 MegaStars

#10 Orange Rock

#11 T1

#12 TeamIND

#13 Yoodo Gank

#14 SynerGE

#15 U Level Up Esports

#16 Reject Scarlet

