PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 2 schedule announced

The Opening Weekend stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) has finally concluded after a two-day run. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020, and is now in the League Play stage. The results of the Opening Weekend were used to determine the five groups for the League Play stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 2 has now been announced, and here are the complete details regarding the same:

Dates: 14th July 2020 to 2nd August 2020

PMWL 2020 East poster

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 2 schedule

Date and time: 15 July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Vikendi

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Vikendi

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi

A total of five matches will be played on each day of the PMWL 2020 in third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel, beginning at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 2 Live Stream

Hindi Live Stream

English Live Stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 East League Play

The PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 East League Play stage.

Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Week 1 Seeding Groups for the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL



Here are the matched up teams in their respective groups will be playing these next two days 14th-15th July.



Watch live:

📺https://t.co/a1XSC6VERl

📺https://t.co/PgYEENwYjQ

📺https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/0PYnnp81EF — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 14, 2020

