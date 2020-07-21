PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 1 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero League Play Week 2 has started, and all 20 teams are competing to secure their spots in the Super Weekend 2. The teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C D and E) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on Week 2 Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 East, and Valdus The Murder are atop the leaderboard with 58 points and one chicken dinner. They are followed by Bigetron RA and U Level Esports with 52 and 47 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Day 1 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East poster

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play:

#1 Valdus The Murder - 58 points (25 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 52 points (29 kills)

#3 U Level Up Esports - 47 points (10 kills)

#4 TSM-Entity - 46 points (22 kills)

#5 T1 - 46 points (19 kills)

#6 MegaStars - 46 points (13 kills)

#7 Orange Rock - 45 points (18 kills)

#8 Reject Scarlet - 45 points (17 kills)

#9 Free Style - 45 points (12 kills)

#10 Team Secret - 44 points (19 kills)

#11 RRQ Athena - 41 points (18 kills)

#12 GXR Celtz - 33 points (20 kills)

#13 Yoodo Gank - 30 points (14 kills)

#14 NoChanceTeam - 28 points (12 kills)

#15 SynerGE - 24 points (10 kills)

#16 Morph Team - 24 points (7 kills)

#17 TeamIND - 23 points (10 kills)

#18 King of Gamers Club - 15 points (4 kills)

#19 Box Gaming - 14 points (6 kills)

#20 NovaGodlike - 5 (1 kills)

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on scheduled days.

