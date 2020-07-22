×
PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 schedule announced

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East W2D2 schedule announced (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 22 Jul 2020, 09:27 IST
News
Super Weekend Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero has finally concluded after a three-day run. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020, and the PMWL 2020 East Week 2 League Play stage is underway.

The PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 has now been announced, and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 schedule

PMWL 2020 East
PMWL 2020 East

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2:

Date and time: 22 July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches W2D2:

  • Match 1: Sanhok: Groups ABCD
  • Match 2: Erangel: Groups ABCE
  • Match 3: Sanhok: Groups ABDE
  • Match 4: Erangel: Groups: ACDE
  • Match 5: Sanhok: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 live stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 East League Play

The PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 East League Play stage:

  • Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style
  • Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars
  • Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike
  • Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity
  • Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 schedule and standings

Published 22 Jul 2020, 09:27 IST
PUBG Mobile World League PMWL 2020 PUBG PUBG Tournament PMWL 2020 Schedule
