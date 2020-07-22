PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 schedule announced

Super Weekend Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero has finally concluded after a three-day run. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020, and the PMWL 2020 East Week 2 League Play stage is underway.

The PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West), and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 has now been announced, and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 schedule

PMWL 2020 East

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2:

Date and time: 22 July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST

Matches W2D2:

Match 1: Sanhok: Groups ABCD

Match 2: Erangel: Groups ABCE

Match 3: Sanhok: Groups ABDE

Match 4: Erangel: Groups: ACDE

Match 5: Sanhok: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches will be played on each day in third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL 2020 East will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Advertisement

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 2 Day 2 live stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 East League Play

The PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 East League Play stage:

Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style

Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 schedule and standings