PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 2 results & overall standings

Week 3 Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero League Play is over, and the top 16 teams have qualified for PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3.

At the end of Week 3 Day 2, Bigetron RA topped the leaderboard with 114 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by King of Gamers Club and Morph Team with 103 and 102 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Week 3 Day 2 is over

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play:

#1 Bigetron RA - 114 points (49 kills)

#2 King of Gamers Club - 103 points (39 kills)

#3 Morph Team - 102 points (33 kills)

#4 U Level Up Esports - 90 points (34 kills)

#5 TSM-Entity - 89 points (46 kills)

#6 GXR Celtz - 88 points (30 kills)

#7 Team Secret - 81 points (35 kills)

#8 Orange Rock - 80 points (29 kills)

#9 Box Gaming - 77 points (27 kills)

#10 RRQ Athena - 76 points (27 kills)

#11 TeamIND - 72 points (28 kills)

#12 MegaStars - 70 points (28 kills)

#13 Yoodo Gank - 59 points (20 kills)

#14 T1 - 57 points (14 kills)

#15 Valdus The Murder - 54 points (24 kills)

#16 NovaGodlike - 47 points (19 kills)

#17 Free Style - 46 points (24 kills)

#18 Reject Scarlet - 38 points (16 kills)

#19 NoChanceTeam - 34 points (20 kills)

#20 SynerGE - 29 (14 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL Super Weekend 3 will start on 31st July 2020 and run for three days. Meanwhile, the PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

