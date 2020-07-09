PMWL 2020 East: Opening weekend Day 1 schedule announced

Here is the complete schedule of Day 1 of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Opening weekend.

PMWL 2020 (PUBG Mobile World League 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is going to start from 10th August 2020 and the first stage is the Opening Weekend where the qualified teams will take part for three days. The results of the Opening Weekend will be used to determine the five groups for the League Stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West) and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 is announced and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 schedule

(Dates: 10th July 2020 to 12th July 2020)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1:

Matches :

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 3: Miramar

Miramar Match 4: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 5: Erangel

PMWL East 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches played in a day, and the live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL East Opening Weekend Day 1 Live Stream

English Live Stream :

Hindi Live Stream :

Teams Participating in PMWL East 2020

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that have qualified for the East division:

Bigetron RA

BOX Gaming

GXR Celtz

Free Style

King of Gamerz Club

MegaStars

Morph Team

Nove GodLike

Orange Rock

REJECT Scarlet

RRQ Athena

SynerGE

TSM Entity

Valdus Esports

Team Secret

Yoodo Gank

TeamIND

NoChanceTeam

T1

U Level Up

The 20 best teams from the West and the 20 best teams from the East from across the world will compete at the @PUBGMOBILE World League West & East Season Zero! The time is near, July 10th. #PMWL pic.twitter.com/rcl5fR2ZGQ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 7, 2020

