PMWL 2020 East: Opening Weekend Day 2 schedule announced

Here is the complete schedule of Day 2 of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Opening Weekend.

PMWL 2020 (PUBG Mobile World League 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Day 2 Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

The Opening Weekend stage of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 has finally commenced. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020 and the first stage of the tournament will go on for two days. The results of the Opening Weekend will be used to determine the five groups for the League Stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West) and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 2 is announced and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 2 schedule

(Dates: 10th July 2020 to 12th July 2020)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend Day 2:

Date and Time: 12 July 2020 at 5:30PM IST

Matches :

Advertisement

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

A total of five matches will be played on each day in third person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL East 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL East Opening Weekend Day 1 Live Stream

English Live Stream :

Hindi Live Stream :

Teams playing in PMWL East Opening Weekend 2020

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in PMWL 2020 East - Opening Weekend.

Bigetron RA

BOX Gaming

GXR Celtz

Free Style

King of Gamerz Club

MegaStars

Morph Team

Nove GodLike

Orange Rock

REJECT Scarlet

RRQ Athena

SynerGE

TSM Entity

Valdus Esports

Team Secret

Yoodo Gank

TeamIND

NoChanceTeam

T1

U Level Up

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 Schedule and Standings