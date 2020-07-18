PMWL 2020 East Week 1 Day 4: Super Weekend results and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Super Weekend has commenced, where the top 16 teams from the first week of League Play are competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 East Finals.

The second day of the Super Weekend (fourth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 1 Day 4, Yoodo Gank is on the top of the leaderboard with 141 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by Bigetron RA and RRQ Athena with 135 and 109 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Day 4 Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 East

Here are the overall standings after Week 1 Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 East - Super Weekend:

#1 Yoodo Gank - 141 points (47 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 135 points (53 kills)

#3 RRQ Athena - 109 points (54 kills)

#4 TeamIND - 101 points (41 kills)

#5 GXR Celtz - 95 points (36 kills)

#6 MegaStars - 95 points (29 kills)

#7 T1 - 89 points (31 kills)

#8 SynerGE - 88 points (36 kills)

#9 BOX Gaming - 83 points (34 kills)

#10 Orange Rock - 81 points (34 kills)

#11 Valdus The Murder - 80 points (32 kills)

#12 King of Gamers Club - 74 points (31 kills)

#13 TSM-Entity - 69 points (27 kills)

#14 NoChanceTeam - 65 points (31 kills)

#15 Team Secret - 56 points (21 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 44 points (18 kills)

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020.and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

