PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims Day 1 overall standings

Indian PUBG Mobile teams competing at the world level against international teams is always a treat to watch. Ahead of the much-awaited PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020, our teams were seen for the first time competing against teams from the SEA (South East Asia) region at the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims, powered by Hotlinks.

The PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims is a two-week event, with two match days per week. With the end of today's games, Day 1 of the second week came to a close.

Four matches on Week 2 Day 1 of PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims

The first match was played on the Sanhok map, where KOG (King of Gamers) grabbed the chicken dinner with 10 kills.

The second map was Vikendi, was which saw a Team Secret top two. Team Secret (Thailand) got the chicken dinner with 14 kill points, followed by Team Secret (Malaysia) with 10 kills.

The third match in Miramar was won easily by Valdus eSports with 14 kills. Their battle against TS|TH, and KOG doing a heal battle inside the blue zone, were worth watching.

The fourth match was played in Erangel, and was won by KOG with 12 kill points.

The first day of the second week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims was a thriller, ending with Thai teams dominating the overall standings. KOG were consistent in all the four maps, and are currently in first place with 81 points.

Team Secret Thailand, being the most aggressive team with 29 kill points, fell short of a few placement points and ended up in second. Valdus eSports was equally aggressive and strategic, managing 69 points and a hold of third position.

On the other hand, the three Indian teams — Team IND, Nova GodLike and Celtz — couldn't impact the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims points table. However, Team IND managed to get 22 kills and finished eighth. Nova and Celtz ended up in the 16th & 17th spots, respectively.

Day 1 Week 2 of PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims overall points table:

1. KOG - 81 POINTS

2. TEAM SECRET TH - 70 POINTS

3. VALDUS - 69 POINTS

4. TEAM SECRET MY - 43 POINTS

5. BTR RA - 42 POINTS

6. MORPH - 39 POINTS

7. NED - 39 POINTS

8. TEAM IND - 30 POINTS

9. NO CHANCE - 27 POINTS

10. AROV - 26 POINTS

11. RCS - 24 POINTS

12. EVOS VIP - 22 POINTS

13. AURA - 21 POINTS

14. ULU - 17

15. BOX GAMING - 15

16. NOVA GODLIKE - 7

17. CELTZ - 6

18. AEROWOLF - 3