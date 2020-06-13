PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero: Start date, timings, format, prize pool announced

Huge changes announced for PUBG Mobile World League

All further events will be held online, taking into account the current pandemic

PUBG Mobile World League

There is some exciting news for PUBG Mobile fans! James Jinho Yang, director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, Tencent Games, came live on the PMPL SA Finals stream and announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they would be changing the format from offline to online event. It wouldn't be easy, but after thousands of tests and some deep research, they have found a fair solution to hold the PUBG Mobile World League online.

Changes to season and structure

There will be some structural and slot changes in order to make this happen. They will also not regard this season as a regular season, instead treating this as a special season, known as Season Zero. It will be held from 10th July to 9th August for both East and West regions, and will start at 6:00 pm IST and 12:30 am IST, respectively.

Total prize pool of the event

Increased prize money and slots, change in PMWL format

Yang also announced that the PUBG Mobile World League will have an 850,000 USD prize pool, which is the biggest ever for a single event in PUBG Mobile. As was announced earlier, slots from South Asia for the PMWL were increased from 5 to 7, and now, they have also increased slots for the SEA region by including 2 new teams from the PMPL SEA Finals.

RRQ (Thailand) and Morph (Indonesia) are the new entrants to the PUBG Mobile World League, as they finished 4th and 6th, respectively, in the SEA Finals. We will have a change in PUBG Mobile World League format overall as well, and there now 20 teams instead of 16.

PMWL East League list of qualified teams

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile East Sprint:

A total of 17 teams have already qualified for PMWL East Sprint. The remaining 3 teams will qualify after PMPL South Asia Finals (12th to 14th June). The teams that have made it to the next round are:

Orange Rock Esports, TSM-ENTITY & GodLike (PMPL SA League Stage) Yoodo Gank, KOG, RRQ and Morph (SEA Finals) BigetronEsports (PMPL Indonesia) Team Secret (PMPL Malaysia) Valdus Esports {Acquired illuminate roster} (PMPL Thailand) Box Gaming (PMPL Vietnam) Free Style ( PMCO Pakistan) No Chance (PMCO Wildcard) Reject Scarlet (Japan Championship) U Level Up ( PMPL TPE) Xenon (Street Challenge Korea).

On the other side, 12 teams have already qualified from the PMWL West out of 20 slots, and the remaining 8 teams will qualify over the next week.

PMWL West League list of qualified teams

Yang also gave a sneak peak of the all-new PUBG Mobile Esports Studio, built in Katowice, Poland in partnership with ESL.

A glimpse of the studio (Picture Courtesy: PUBG MOBILE Esports)

Last but not the least, registration for PMCO Fall Split region will start from 24th June 2020, and you can register your squad at clubopen.pubgmobile.com.