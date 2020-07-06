PUBG Mobile: South Asian teams roster for PMWL 2020 East Season Zero
- The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July.
- The PUBG Mobile event boasts a massive prize pool of 425,000 USD.
The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is scheduled to start on 10th July. The tournament is a month-long affair with four different stages. The total prize pool of PMWL 2020 East is 425,000 USD. Seven teams from the South Asian region have qualified for this event, and a total of 20 teams will participate from the various East regions.
PUBG Mobile officials have allowed a six-player roster, as there was some time off between the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) and the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero, which saw some roster additions/changes ahead of the highly-anticipated PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.
Galaxy Racer, a Dubai-based organisation, has partnered with Celtz. Similarly, Nova Esports, a Hong Kong-based company, has partnered with GodLike, which saw Rayed added to the roster, while GiLL was exchanged for Vampire from Orange Rock (OR) as preparation for the PMWL 2020 East.
India's most successful player, Fnatic Owais, joined Megastars after performing well in the PMIS. SouL Aman, meanwhile, joined TSM-Entity, while Team Ind saw two additions in Aladin and 420op. Zigsaw joined Synerge, while star player ScoutOP (on loan from Fnatic) has crossed over to OR ahead of the PMWL 2020 East.
Team size for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero:
"A team can have 4 to 6 players in their active lineup. Roster changes can only be done in unforeseeable emergencies, with written approval from the admin." — PUBG officials
Squad list for South Asian teams ahead of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero
Galaxy Racer Celtz
GXR Celtz MJ - Harshit Mahajan
GXR Celtz Roxx - Yogesh Yadav (IGL)
GXR Celtz Ultron - Hemanth Sethi
GXR Celtz Atanki - Randeep Singh Bhullar
GXR Celtz Ashgamer - Anshdeep Singh
Megastars
Mega Paradox - Parichay Bansal (IGL)
Mega Encore - Rishabh Katoch
Mega Vexe - Arth Trivedi
Mega Swag - Rishabh Jain
Mega Owais - Mohammed Owais Lakhani
Nova GodLike
Nova GodLike Kronten - Chetan Chandgude
Nova GodLike Hastar - Gopal Sarda
Nova GodLike Xzist - Chisin Raingaim
Nova GodLike Smokie - Shekhar Patil (Igl)
Nova GodLike Vampire - Eleen Raj
Nova GodLike Rayed - Syed Rayed Shah
Orange Rock
OR Mavi - Harmandeep Singh (IGL)
OR ScoutOP - Tanmay Singh
OR Daljitsk - Daljit Singh
OR Anto - Joe Michael Anto
OR Viru - Viren Gour
OR Gill - Arshpreet Gill
Team Ind
Team Ind Kratos - Samir Choubey (IGL)
Team Ind Trance - Kaustubh Walia
Team Ind Slayer - Kanishk Shah
Team Ind Snax - Raj Varma
Team Ind 420OP - Shivamm Raghav
Team Ind Aladin - Taha Khamkar
Synerge
SGE Seervi - Naresh Kumar (IGL)
SGE Shryder - Shubham Singh Rawat
SGE Austin - Sujoy Das
SGE Ted - Manmeet Singh
SGE Zigsaw - Ajay Karangale
TSM- Entity
TSM-Ent Ghatak - Abhijeet Andhare
TSM-Ent Jonathan - Jonathan Amaral
TSM-Ent Clutchgod - Vivek Aabhas(Igl)
TSM-Ent Neyoo - Suraj Majumdar
TSM-Ent Zgod - Abhishek Choudhary
TSM-Ent Aman - Aman Jain

Published 06 Jul 2020, 20:48 IST