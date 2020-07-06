PUBG Mobile: South Asian teams roster for PMWL 2020 East Season Zero

The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July.

The PUBG Mobile event boasts a massive prize pool of 425,000 USD.

ScoutOP moved to OR ahead of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is scheduled to start on 10th July. The tournament is a month-long affair with four different stages. The total prize pool of PMWL 2020 East is 425,000 USD. Seven teams from the South Asian region have qualified for this event, and a total of 20 teams will participate from the various East regions.

PUBG Mobile officials have allowed a six-player roster, as there was some time off between the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) and the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero, which saw some roster additions/changes ahead of the highly-anticipated PMWL 2020 East Season Zero.

Galaxy Racer, a Dubai-based organisation, has partnered with Celtz. Similarly, Nova Esports, a Hong Kong-based company, has partnered with GodLike, which saw Rayed added to the roster, while GiLL was exchanged for Vampire from Orange Rock (OR) as preparation for the PMWL 2020 East.

India's most successful player, Fnatic Owais, joined Megastars after performing well in the PMIS. SouL Aman, meanwhile, joined TSM-Entity, while Team Ind saw two additions in Aladin and 420op. Zigsaw joined Synerge, while star player ScoutOP (on loan from Fnatic) has crossed over to OR ahead of the PMWL 2020 East.

Team size for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero:

"A team can have 4 to 6 players in their active lineup. Roster changes can only be done in unforeseeable emergencies, with written approval from the admin." — PUBG officials

Squad list for South Asian teams ahead of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero

Galaxy Racer Celtz

GXR Celtz MJ - Harshit Mahajan

GXR Celtz Roxx - Yogesh Yadav (IGL)

GXR Celtz Ultron - Hemanth Sethi

GXR Celtz Atanki - Randeep Singh Bhullar

GXR Celtz Ashgamer - Anshdeep Singh

Megastars

Mega Paradox - Parichay Bansal (IGL)

Mega Encore - Rishabh Katoch

Mega Vexe - Arth Trivedi

Mega Swag - Rishabh Jain

Mega Owais - Mohammed Owais Lakhani

Nova GodLike

Nova GodLike Kronten - Chetan Chandgude

Nova GodLike Hastar - Gopal Sarda

Nova GodLike Xzist - Chisin Raingaim

Nova GodLike Smokie - Shekhar Patil (Igl)

Nova GodLike Vampire - Eleen Raj

Nova GodLike Rayed - Syed Rayed Shah

Orange Rock

OR Mavi - Harmandeep Singh (IGL)

OR ScoutOP - Tanmay Singh

OR Daljitsk - Daljit Singh

OR Anto - Joe Michael Anto

OR Viru - Viren Gour

OR Gill - Arshpreet Gill

Team Ind

Team Ind Kratos - Samir Choubey (IGL)

Team Ind Trance - Kaustubh Walia

Team Ind Slayer - Kanishk Shah

Team Ind Snax - Raj Varma

Team Ind 420OP - Shivamm Raghav

Team Ind Aladin - Taha Khamkar

Synerge

SGE Seervi - Naresh Kumar (IGL)

SGE Shryder - Shubham Singh Rawat

SGE Austin - Sujoy Das

SGE Ted - Manmeet Singh

SGE Zigsaw - Ajay Karangale

TSM- Entity

TSM-Ent Ghatak - Abhijeet Andhare

TSM-Ent Jonathan - Jonathan Amaral

TSM-Ent Clutchgod - Vivek Aabhas(Igl)

TSM-Ent Neyoo - Suraj Majumdar

TSM-Ent Zgod - Abhishek Choudhary

TSM-Ent Aman - Aman Jain