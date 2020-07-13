PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from opening weekend of PMWL 2020 East

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 opening weekend has concluded on a high note, with some extraordinary performances by players from different teams. Here are the top five players of the kill leaderboard at the PMWL 2020 East opening weekend:

Top five kill leaders from opening weekend of PMWL 2020 East

BTR Luxxy: 16 kills

Luxxy is the best sniper in the world, and one of the main forces behind BTR's success. He notched 16 kills in eight matches of the opening weekend of the PMWL 2020. He is 17 years old, and his real name is Made Bagus Prabaswara. Under his captaincy, BTR won the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Global Finals 2019.

OR GiLL: 16 kills

GiLL, one of the rising stars from India, showed his potential and took 16 kills in the opening weekend of the PMWL 2020. His real name is Ashpreet Singh, and won the PMCO India 2020 with Team GodLike. He also won the MVP and most damage awards at the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

BTR Ryzen: 15 kills

Ryzen, again from BTR, is third on the list of kill leaders, with 15 kills. He is one of the main reasons for BTR's dominance. He is 18 years old, and his real name is Muhammad Albi.

RRQ G9: 15 kills

G9 is one of the earliest players in the PUBG Mobile scene, and is the IGL of the RRQ Athena team from Thailand, which has dominated the PUBG Mobile scene from 2018. His real name is Pachachai Han, and he is 24 years old. RRQ have won the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2018 Asia and Global Finals, PMCO Spring and Fall SEA, and came second at the PMSC 2019, Riyadh

OR Scout- 14 kills

Scout is one of the most-experienced players in the PUBG Mobile India community, and got 14 kills in eight games at the PMWL 2020 East. Scout's real name is Tanmay Singh, and he has been active since 2018. He is also known for his extraordinary mid and long sprays. He has more than 20 lakh subscribers on YouTube, and 15 lakh followers on Instagram.