PMWL 2020 West: League Play Week 1 Day 2 schedule announced

The Opening Weekend stage of the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero 2020 has finally come to an end after a two-day run. The highly-anticipated tournament began on 10th July 2020 and the West region is now playing the League Play stage. The results of the Opening Weekend were used to determine the five groups for the League Play Stage.

The PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West). Each division will feature a total of 20 teams who will battle it out for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 1 Day 2 has now been announced and here are all the details regarding the same:

PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 1 Day 2 schedule

(Dates: 14th July 2020 to 2nd August 2020)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West W1 D1 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 1 Day 2:

Date and Time: 15 July 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches W1D1:

Match 1: Vikendi: Groups ABCD

Match 2: Erangel: Groups ABCE

Match 3: Vikendi: Groups ABDE

Match 4: Erangel: Groups: ACDE

Match 5: Vikendi: Groups: BCDE

Advertisement

A total of five matches will be played on each day in the third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL West 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Also Check out: Complete PMWL 2020 Schedule

PMWL West League Play Week 1 Day 2 Live Stream

Live Stream :

Teams playing in PMWL West League Play 2020

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 West League Play stage.

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69 Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

Week 1 Seeding Groups for the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL



Here are the matched up teams in their respective groups will be playing these next two days 14th-15th July.



Watch live:

📺https://t.co/a1XSC6VERl

📺https://t.co/PgYEENwYjQ

📺https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/0PYnnp81EF — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 14, 2020

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 Results and Standings