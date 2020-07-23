PMWL 2020 West League Play: Week 2 Day 2 results & overall standings

The Day 2 of the second week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Season Zero League Play is over and the top 16 teams have qualified for Super Weekend 2.

At the end of Week 2 Day 2, Cloud9 sit at the top of the leaderboard with 140 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and Temp Storm with 128 and 109 points respectively.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile World League West 2020

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 2 Day 2 of the PMWL 2020 West League Play:

#1 Cloud9 - 140 points (56 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 128 points (50 kills)

#3 Tempo Storm - 109 points (47 kills)

#4 DreamEaters - 94 points (31 kills)

#5 B4 Esports - 81 points (33 kills)

#6 Loops Esports - 79 points (31 kills)

#7 Team Queso - 79 points (31 kills)

#8 KoninaPower - 77 points (38 kills)

#9 Yalla Esports - 70 points (23 kills)

#10 Pittsburgh Knights - 65 points (28 kills)

#11 Wildcard Gaming - 63 points (30 kills)

#12 Nova Esports - 58 points (30 kills)

#13 Alpha Legends - 56 points (15 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 52 points (11 kills)

#15 Team Unique - 47 points (18 kills)

#16 Swat69 - 47 points (17 kills)

#17 Frag Machines - 47 points (15 kills)

#18 UDRKillers - 46 points (21 kills)

#19 Headquarters - 43 points (18 kills)

#20 KHK Esports - 29 (17 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages from the PMWL 2020 East and West here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL Super Weekend 2 will start on 24th July 2020 and will go on for three days. Meanwhile, the PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

