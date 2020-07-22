PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 2 Day 2 schedule announced

The Super Weekend Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero has finally concluded after a three-day run. The much-awaited tournament began on 10th July 2020 and currently, the PMWL 2020 West Week 2 League Play stage is underway.

The PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West). Each division will feature a total of 20 teams who will battle it out for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 2 Day 2 has now been announced, and here are all details regarding the same.

PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 2 Day 2 schedule

PMWL 2020 West W1D1 schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 2 Day 2:

Date and Time: 22 July 2020 at 11:30 PM IST

Matches:

Match 1: Sanhok: Groups ABCD

Match 2: Erangel: Groups ABCE

Match 3: Sanhok: Groups ABDE

Match 4: Erangel: Groups: ACDE

Match 5: Sanhok: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches will be played on each day in the third-person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL 2020 West will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Also check out: Complete PMWL 2020 schedule

Advertisement

PMWL 2020 West League Play Week 2 Day 2 live stream

Teams playing in PMWL 2020 West League Play

The PMWL 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in the PMWL 2020 West League Play stage:

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69 Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings