PMWL 2020 West: Opening weekend Day 1 schedule announced

Here is the complete schedule of Day 1 of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Opening Weekend.

PMWL 2020 (PUBG Mobile World League 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is going to start from 10th July 2020 and the first stage of the tournament is the Opening Weekend. The results of the Opening Weekend will be used to determine the five groups for the League Stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West) and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 is announced and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 schedule

(Dates: 10th July 2020 to 12th July 2020)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1:

Matches :

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 3: Miramar

Miramar Match 4: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 5: Erangel

PMWL West 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches played in a day, and the live stream will begin at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL West Opening Weekend Day 1 Live Stream

English Live Stream :

Portugues Live Stream :

Teams Participating in PMWL West 2020

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020 and here is the list of 20 teams that have qualified for the West division:

Loops

Nova Esports NA

B4 eSports

Cloud9

Wildcard Gaming

Team Queso

Tempo Storm

Pittsburgh Knights

YaLLa Esports

HeadQuarters

SWAT69

KoninaPower

DreamEaters

UDR KILLERS

Team Unique

Futbolist

Team Umbra

FRAG Machines

SNT

ALPHA Legends

