PMWL 2020 West: Opening Weekend Day 1 schedule announced

The results of the Opening Weekend will be used to determine the five groups for the League Stage.

PMWL West 2020 (PUBG Mobile World League 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Schedule

The Opening Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is just around the corner. The tournament will commence on 10th July 2020 and the first stage of the tournament will go on for the next three days. The results of the Opening Weekend will be used to determine the five groups for the League Stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions (East and West) and each division will feature a total of 20 teams fighting for a massive prize pool of $425,000. The schedule for PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 is announced and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1 schedule

(Dates: 10th July 2020 to 12th July 2020)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020

Here is the complete schedule of PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1:

Matches :

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Advertisement

A total of five matches will be played on each day in third person perspective mode (TPP). PMWL West 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

PMWL West Opening Weekend Day 1 Live Stream

English Live Stream :

Hindi Live Stream :

Teams Participating in PMWL West Opening Weekend 2020

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will go on till 9th August 2020. Here is the list of 20 teams that will feature in PMWL 2020 West - Opening Weekend.

Futbolist Swat6 Tempo Storm Cloud9 Mobile Wildcard Gaming Sixty Nine Team DreamEaters Loops Esports FRAG Machines Pittsburgh Knights X-Quest Gaming YaLLa Esports Team Unique B4 Esports Team Umbra HeadQuarters Alpha Legends UDR Killers Konina Power Team Queso

Also Read: PMWL 2020 - PUBG Mobile World League Prize Pool Distribution