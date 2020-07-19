PMWL 2020 West Week 1 Day 4: Super Weekend results and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Super Weekend has commenced, where the top 16 teams from the first week of League Play Weekdays are competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will progress to the PMWL 2020 West Finals.

The second day of the Super Weekend (fourth day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 1 Day 4, Cloud9 is on the top of the leaderboard with 139 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and DreamEaters with 132 points each.

PMWL 2020 West Day 4 Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 West

Here are the overall standings after Week 1 Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 West - Super Weekend:

#1 Cloud9 - 139 points (44 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 132 points (62 kills)

#3 DreamEaters - 132 points (52 kills)

#4 Loops Esports - 122 points (61 kills)

Advertisement

#5 B4 Esports - 113 points (46 kills)

#6 Wildcard Gaming - 107 points (41 kills)

#7 Alpha Legends - 105 points (40 kills)

#8 Tempo Storm - 93 points (32 kills)

#9 Team Queso - 81 points (36 kills)

#10 Pittsburgh Knights - 74 points (29 kills)

#11 Team Unique - 62 points (30 kills)

#12 Yalla Esports - 60 points (29 kills)

#13 Team UMBRA - 60 points (19 kills)

#14 UDRKillers - 48 points (14 kills)

#15 KoninaPower - 43 points (10 kills)

#16 Nova Esports - 33 points (9 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and Standings.