PUBG Mobile: Winners of fan-favourite player awards at the PMWL 2020 Season Zero

Winners of fan-favourite player awards

The PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero has concluded, with Bigetron RA and Futbolist winning the East and West region titles, respectively. The event officials have also announced the fan-favourite awards, in which fans voted for their favourite players from the eight regions around the world.

The voting was done in-game, with each player allowed a maximum of ten votes per day. Gamers with the most votes won the title of fan favourites at the PMWL 2020 Season Zero, and were rewarded 2000 USD. The voting period was from 15th July to 22nd July.

Winners of the fan favorite player awards from PMWL 2020 East Season Zero:

South Asia (SA): ScoutOP was the winner from the South Asian region. He is one of the most popular players in the world, with 2.45 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. He is a professional player from Team Fnatic, but played the PMWL 2020 with Orange Rock, who finished second. Scout is also the owner of Team Xspark.

Southeast Asia (SEA): Fredo, the fragger of Yoodo Gank, won the award for the most popular player from the SEA region, beating players from newly-crowned world champion team Bigetron RA.

Korea: Sayden won the award from the Korean region. He plays for the reputable organisation, T1.

Japan: SaRa won the award at the PMWL 2020 East from the Japan region. He is one of the earliest players from this region, and represents Team Reject Scarlet.

Advertisement

Winners of the fan favorite player awards from PMWL 2020 West Season Zero:

Winners of fan favorite players in the @PUBGMOBILE World League Season ZERO!



🎖️From Americas, Ayala (@TeamQuesoGG)

🎖️From EU, Solkay (@FutbolistCo)

🎖️From ME&AF, BABYe (Frag Machines)

🎖️From Wildcard Region, ChocoNuTx (NoChanceTeam) pic.twitter.com/3gEoBQDcpB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 10, 2020

Americas: Ayala from Team Queso won the award for the most popular player from the Americas region at the PMWL 2020 West. He is one of the best assaulters in this region, while Queso is a Spanish organisation headquartered in Argentina.

European Union (EU): Solkay won the award from the EU region, with his team Futbolist winning the PMWL 2020 West.

Middle East and Africa (ME&AF): Babye from FRAG Machines won the award for the most popular player from the MEA region. Frag Machine is a team from Iraq.

Wildcard: ChocoNuTx won the award for the most popular player from the wildcard region. He plays as the assaulter for Team No Chance, which is a Mongolian team.