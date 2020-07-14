PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 1 results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Season Zero League Play has started, and all 20 teams are competing to secure their spots in the Super Weekend. The teams are divided into four groups (A, B, C and D) based on their overall standings from the Opening Weekend.

A total of five games were played on Day 1, and NoChanceTeam is on top of the leaderboard with 64 points. They are followed by OR Esports and Yoodo Gank with 63 and 55 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East League Play Day 1 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East poster

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 1 of the PMWL 2020 East League Play:

#1 NoChanceTeam - 64 points (23 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 63 points (28 kills)

#3 YOODO GANK - 55 points (25 kills)

#4 RRQ ATHENA - 54 points (22 kills)

#5 GXR Celtz - 50 points (21 kills)

#6 King of Gamers Club - 42 points (18 kills)

#7 Bigetron RA - 41 points (18 kills)

#8 Team Secret - 39 points (11 kills)

#9 Free Style - 35 points (13 kills)

#10 BOX Gaming - 34 points (18 kills)

#11 MegaStars - 33 points (10 kills)

#12 Valdus The Murder - 31 points (11 kills)

#13 TeamIND - 28 points (10 kills)

#14 U Level UP Esports - 25 points (13 kills)

#15 TSM-Entity - 24 points (13 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 20 points (5 kills)

#17 SynerGE - 19 points (8 kills)

#18 T1 - 19 points (6 kills)

#19 NovaGodLike - 16 points (4 kills)

#20 Morph Team - 14 (4 kills)

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

