PMWL East 2020 Opening Weekend: Day 2 results and overall standings

A look at the Day 2 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East Opening Weekend.

After Day 2 of Opening Weekend, Bigetron RA tops the leaderboard with 136 points and three chicken dinners.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Opening Weekend Day 2 Results and Overall standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero (PMWL 2020) has commenced. A total of 20 teams will battle against each other for the ultimate title. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $425,000. The results of PMWL 2020 East Opening Weekend (First Stage) will be used to determine the groups for the League Stage.

A total of ten games were played in the first stage. After day 2, Bigetron RA is on the top of the leaderboard with 136 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by Orange Rock and YOODO Gank with 108 and 99 points, respectively.

PMWL East Opening Weekend Day 2 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 2 of PUBG Mobile World League East Opening Weekend:

#1 Bigetron RA - 136 points (48 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 108 points (44 kills)

#3 YOODO GANK - 99 points (34 kills)

#4 RRQ ATHENA - 89 points (50 kills)

#5 TeamIND - 89 points (32 kills)

#6 SynerGE - 83 points (33 kills)

#7 Reject Scarlet - 77 points (23 kills)

#8 U Level UP Esports - 73 points (26 kills)

#9 Morph Team - 70 points (25 kills)

#10 BOX Gaming - 70 points (20 kills)

#11 NoChanceTeam - 68 points (29 kills)

#12 Valdus The Murder - 61 points (28 kills)

#13 GXR Celtz - 57 points (27 kills)

#14 Team Secret - 56 points (25 kills)

#15 T1 - 55 points (25 kills)

#16 King of Gamers Club - 55 points (13 kills)

#17 TSM-Entity - 49 points (28 kills)

#18 NovaGodLike - 43 points (9 kills)

#19 MegaStars - 39 points (16 kills)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

