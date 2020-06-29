PMWL East 2020: Owais joins MegaStars for PUBG Mobile World League

Mohammed 'Owais' Lakhani has joined MegaStars for PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

MegaStars is now a five-man squad for PMWL 2020 with Paradox being the IGL.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is around the corner and the teams are signing new players to get ready for the big stage. We all know that Fnatic's roster was disbanded after PMPL South Asia 2020, and the organization is looking for new players. The announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

Meanwhile, MegaStars has added one more player to their squad for PMWL 2020. He is the best valuable addition MegaStars could do to their lineup.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

Owais has joined MegaStars for PMWL 2020 and the announcement was done via his official Instagram handle. Here's what he announced:

Guys, I will be playing PMWL for Mega. Thanks, @victor_bngtsn @fnatic_nemo for letting me play and @megastaresports @vexe_gaming @mega_encore @mega_paradox @mega_xswag @mega_chandni for choosing me. Let's do it for our country and pride!

It should be noted that he has joined MegaStars for the World League only and is still a part of Fnatic's PUBG Mobile roster. Here's the complete roster of MegaStars after the addition of Owais into the team:

Paradox (IGL)

Owais

Encore

Vexe

Swag

PMWL will begin on 10th July 2020 and will go on till 9th August. It will be an online event where the teams will fight for the massive prize pool of $850,000, which is the biggest prize pool to date in a single PUBG Mobile event.

PMWL East will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 6:00 PM IST and the stream for the west region will begin at 12:30 AM IST. Here's the announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:

