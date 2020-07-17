PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Week 1 Day 3 — Super Weekend results & overall standings

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Super Weekend has started, where the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 1 are competing against each other for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage.

The first day of the Super Weekend (third day of the week) saw a total of five games being played. After Week 1 Day 3, Yoodo Gank are on top of the leaderboard with 104 points, including three straight chicken dinners. They are followed by RRQ Athena and Bigetron RA on 69 and 68 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 East Day 3 Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 East

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 1 Day 3 of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend:

#1 Yoodo Gank - 104 points (37 kills)

#2 RRQ Athena - 69 points (36 kills)

#3 Bigetron RA - 68 points (28 kills)

#4 TeamIND - 63 points (28 kills)

#5 Valdus The Murder - 53 points (23 kills)

#6 GXR Celtz - 47 points (15 kills)

#7 T1 - 43 points (17 kills)

#8 Box Gaming - 38 points (13 kills)

#9 King of Gamers Club - 38 points (11 kills)

#10 Team Secret - 35 points (10 kills)

#11 NoChanceTeam - 33 points (19 kills)

#12 Orange Rock - 33 points (13 kills)

#13 MegaStars - 29 points (6 kills)

#14 SynerGE - 22 points (8 kills)

#15 Reject Scarlet - 14 points (5 kills)

#16 TSM-Entity - 13 points (8 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 East League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

