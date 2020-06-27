PMWL East Scrims 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings; TSM-Entity finishes 2nd

Day 1 of the PMWL East Scrims 2020 saw Indian side TSM-Entity perform admirably to come second.

BOX GAMING topped the leaderboard with 65 points and one chicken dinner.

PMWL 2020 Scrims Day 1 top ten

PUBG Mobile has introduced the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East Season Zero Scrims for fans, where teams qualified for PMWL East will compete against each other. And the first day of the PMWL East Scrims 2020 is finally over.

All 20 teams from the South Asia, Southeast Asia, Pakistan, Wildcard, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Korea regions performed impressively in the PMWL East Scrims 2020, providing fierce competition to one another.

A total of four games were played on different maps and after Day 1, BOX GAMING tops the PMWL East Scrims 2020 leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 65 points. They are followed by TSM-ENTITY and KING OF GAMERS CLUB with 60 and 58 points, respectively.

PMWL East Scrims 2020 Day 1 overall standings

All teams are divided into five groups, and here are the overall standings after Day 1 of PMWL East Scrims 2020:

PMWL 2020 Season 0 Scrims Day 1 Points Table

#1 BOX GAMING - 65 points (21 kills)

#2 TSM-ENTITY - 60 points (30 kills)

#3 KING OF GAMERS CLUB - 58 points (19 kills)

#4 MORPH TEAM - 57 points (21 kills)

#5 MEGASTARS - 45 points (14 kills)

#6 VALDUS ESPORTS - 42 points (22 kills)

#7 TEAM SECRET - 42 points (18 kills)

#8 NOCHANCETEAM - 41 points (18 kills)

#9 CELTZ - 40 points (14 kills)

#10 SYNERGE - 24 points (11 kills)

#11 TEAMIND - 23 points (7 kills)

#12 FREESTYLE - 20 points (6 kills)

#13 BIGETRON RED ALIENS - 15 points (7 kills)

#14 GODLIKE - 12 points (6 kills)

#15 U LEVEL UP - 10 points (5 kills)

#16 RRQ ATHENA - 5 points (4 kills)

PMPL East Scrims 2020 is an online event, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5 PM IST on the scheduled days:

