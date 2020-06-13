PMWL 2020: PUBG Mobile World League 2020 dates, format and prize pool leaked by players

Certain players leaked details about the PUBG Mobile World League and PMWC.

They were discussing the same during an online streaming session,

Mavi Harman

There was quite some chatter after PUBG Mobile eSports division increased PUBG Mobile World League South Asia slots from five to seven. And now, we have some exciting news for you! Recently, OR Mavi, PH Iconic and FNC Scout were talking about some changes in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMWC/WC). The discussion starts at the 2:40:30 mark during their streaming.

Here are some details that we were able to glean from them about the massive PUBG Mobile events:

1) PMWL East (spring split) will start from 15th July 2020 and will be an online only event.

2) Four teams each from PMWL (spring split) East and West will qualify for the World Championship.

3) Four teams each from PMWL (fall split) East and West will qualify for the World Championship.

4) The World Championship will have a prize pool of $450,000 and will be hosted at the end of this year.

Please be noted that these changes for PMPL South Asia will not affect any other regions in a harmful way, i.e taking away slots from the other regions.



Please stay tuned for the complete announcement of the PMWL coming soon. — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) June 11, 2020

There was also some discontentment among fans around the world when PUBG Mobile eSports increased South Asian slots. In response, PUBG Mobile India said that they are making some core changes in the first season of PMWL, and that the increase in slots would not affect any other region in any way. It also said that no slots will be taken away from already-qualified teams.

Qualified teams so far

A total of 15 teams have already qualified for the PMWL East Sprint. The remaining 3 teams will qualify after completion of the PMPL South Asia Finals (12th June 2020 to 14th June 2020). The teams that will make it to the next round will be as follows: Two slots from South Asia increased after PMPL League Stage, now totalling four slots from the league stage and 3 slots from the PMPL Finals.

Orange Rock Esports, TSM-Entity, GodLike and SynerGE (PMPL SA League Stage)

Yoodo Gank & KOG (SEA Finals)

Bigetron Esports (PMPL Indonesia)

Team Secret (PMPL Malaysia)

Valdus Esports {Acquired Illuminate Roster} (PMPL Thailand)

Box Gaming (PMPL Vietnam)

Free Style (PMCO Pakistan)

No Chance (PMCO Wildcard)

Reject Scarlet (Japan Championship)

U Level Up (PMPL TPE)

Xenon (Street Challenge Korea)