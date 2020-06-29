PMWL West 2020: Eight qualified teams from Americas region

A total of 20 teams qualified for PUBG Mobile World League West 2020.

PUBG Mobile World League: Season Zero boasts a prize pool of $850,000.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas has concluded, and we have the names of all the teams that have qualified for PMWL 2020.

PMPL Americas featured 20 teams that were distributed into groups of 4. The tournament had a massive prize pool of 200,000 USD. Eight teams have qualified for PUBG Mobile World League West, which boasts a prize pool of 450,000 USD.

PMCO Brazil champions Loops Esports won PMPL Americas and took home the maximum share of the prize pool - 50,000 USD.

Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 from PMPL Americas

PMPL AMERICAS

1. Loops Esports

2. XQ Gaming

3. B4 Esports

4. Cloud9

5. Wildcard Gaming

6. Team Queso

7. Tempo Storm

8. Pittsburgh Knights

Final Points Tally of PMPL Americas

1. Loops Esports - 812 Points

2. XQ Gaming - 721 Points

3. B4 Esports - 718 Points

4. Cloud9 - 708 Points

5. Wildcard Gaming - 674 Points

6. Team Queso - 666 Points

7. Tempo Storm - 651 Points

8. Pittsburgh Knights - 601 Points

9. Tribe Gaming- 581 Points

10. Omen Elite - 579 Points

11. Cream Real Betis - 563 Points

12. Trem Carreta Furacão - 537 Points

13. CULTUBG - 523 Points

14. Alpha7GG - 508 Points

15. Ace1 - 499 Points

16. Lazarus - 448 Points

17. Enxame Gaming - 439 Points

18. Grunto Esports - 424 Points

19. Mezexis Esport - 347 Points

20. Team Solid - 317 Points

Teams qualified for PMWL West 2020

1.Yalla Esports (MEA REGIONALS)

2.HeadQuarters (MEA REGIONALS)

3.SWAT69 (MEA REGIONALS)

4.KoninaPower(EUROPEAN REGIONALS)

5.Dream Eaters (EUROPEAN REGIONALS)

6.UDR KILLERS (PMCO EUROPE)

7. Team Unique ( PMCO CIS)

8.Futbolist (PMCO TURKEY)

9. Team Number One (PMCO GERMANY)

10.Frag Machines (PMCO IRAQ)

11.SNT (PMCO SAUDI ARABIA)

12.Alpha Legends (PMCO MEA)

13. Loops Esports(PMPL AMERICAS)

14. XQ Gaming (PMPL AMERICAS)

15. B4 Esports (PMPL AMERICAS)

16. Cloud9 (PMPL AMERICAS)

17. Wildcard Gaming (PMPL AMERICAS)

18. Team Queso(PMPL AMERICAS)

19. Tempo Storm (PMPL AMERICAS)

20. Pittsburgh Knights (PMPL AMERICAS)

ABOUT PUBG Mobile World League:

PUBG Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. PUBG Mobile World Championship consists of two seasons of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Each season of the World League will have two divisions- PMWL East and PMWL West. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PMWL is moved to an online event. PUBG Mobile World League: Season Zero will have a prize pool of $850,000.