PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend: Day 1 results and overall standings

A look at the results and points table of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 West opening weekend after Day 1

After PMWL West 2020 Opening Weekend Day 1, Wildcard Gaming tops the leaderboard with 69 points and one chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Opening Weekend Day 1 Results and Overall standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero (PMWL 2020) has finally started after a delay. A total of 20 teams will battle against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000. The first stage of PMWL 2020 West is the opening weekend, which will determine the groups for the next league stage.

A total of five games were played and after day 1, Wildcard Gaming is on top of the leaderboard with 69 points and one chicken dinner. They were followed by Tempo Storm and Loops Esports with 66 and 48 points, respectively.

PMWL West Opening Weekend Day 1 Overall Standings

PMWL 2020 West Opening Weekend Day 1 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings and points table after Day 1 of PUBG Mobile World League West Opening Weekend:

#1 Wildcard Gaming - 69 points (24 kills)

#2 Tempo Storm - 66 points (31 kills)

#3 Loops Esports - 48 points (19 kills)

#4 Team Unique - 46 points (16 kills)

#5 Alpha Legends - 44 points (16 kills)

#6 DreamEaters - 44 points (12 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 38 points (15 kills)

#8 FUTBOLIST - 38 points (14 kills)

#9 Nova Esports - 35 points (16 kills)

#10 Frag Machines - 34 points (14 kills)

#11 Pittsburgh Knights - 30 points (13 kills)

#12 Cloud9 - 29 points (17 kills)

#13 KoninaPower - 28 points (11 kills)

#14 Team Queso - 28 points (10 kills)

#15 UDRKillers - 27 points (7 kills)

#16 KHK Esports - 22 points (12 kills)

#17 SWAT69 - 21 points (6 kills)

#18 YALLA Esports - 17 points (6 kills)

#19 Headquarters - 16 points (6 kills)

#20 Team UMBRA - 15 points (5 kills)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) will go on till 9th August 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMWL West 2020 on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

