PMWL WEST 2020: All the qualified teams so far

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) will be held from July 10 to August 9.

The total prize pool for World Championship is $5,000,000 and will see teams participating from across the globe.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PUBG MOBILE WORLD LEAGUE

PUBG Mobile has never missed a chance to become the flag-bearer of mobile eSports. Last year, PUBG Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. PUBG Mobile World Championship consists of two seasons of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Each season of the World League will have 2 divisions- PMWL East and PMWL West. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are speculations that PUBG Mobile World League Spring may be cancelled.

Director of PUBG Mobile global eSports cleared the doubts and announced PUBG Mobile World League: Season Zero during the PMPL South Asia Finals. The tournament will have two divisions-East and West, with a prize pool of $850,000. PUBG Mobile World League will be held from July 10 to August 9.

Director of PUBG Mobile global eSports, James Yang said, "Holding the World League offline isn’t possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though teams will be spread around the world, the tournament will be played online."

Yang also added that "After thousands of tests and full-range research, the team found a fair enough solution to hold the event online. The PMWL is being called 'season zero' since this isn’t a normal season, but a special season due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

Both the PMWL divisions will each see 20 teams competing.

Teams qualified for PMWL West so far

PUBG MOBILE WORLD LEAGUE WEST

1.Yalla Esports (MEA REGIONALS)

Advertisement

2.HeadQuarters (MEA REGIONALS)

3.SWAT69 (MEA REGIONALS)

4.KoninaPower(EUROPEAN REGIONALS)

5.Dream Eaters (EUROPEAN REGIONALS)

6.UDR KILLERS (PMCO EUROPE)

7. Team Unique ( PMCO CIS)

8.Futbolist (PMCO TURKEY)

9. Team Number One (PMCO GERMANY)

10.Frag Machines (PMCO IRAQ)

11.SNT (PMCO SAUDI ARABIA)

12.Alpha Legends (PMCO MEA)

A total of 12 teams have already qualified for PMWL west. The remaining 8 teams will qualify after PMPL Americas.