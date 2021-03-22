Free Fire wins the Best Battle Royale Title at Pocket Gamer Awards 2021, Genshin Impact and COD Mobile emerge winners in other categories

Popular media outlet Pocket Gamers has announced the winners of its annual mobile gaming awards for 2021, with Free Fire winning the Best Battle Royale Title award.

2021 has continued to bring steady growth for mobile gaming titles. Titles like Free Fire, Genshin Impact, and PUBG Mobile have played a pivotal role in mobile gaming and esports' growth. Free Fire was the second most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

These titles have broken many records recently, and their developers have been felicitated with numerous awards, with the Pocket Gamer Awards being one of many.

Free Fire wins best Battle Royale title

Free Fire's win is a sign of its meteoric rise since last year where it won the best Esports Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards.

Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, was also awarded the Best Mobile Publisher. Riot Games won the title for the Best Mobile developer.

Among the other nominees was Genshin Impact by miHiyo, which won the Mobile Game of the Year. Genshin Impact has made major inroads in the mobile gaming scene, taking the top spots in terms of revenue and downloads.

Another popular mobile title COD Mobile by Activision won in the category of "Best Game We're Still Playing." iPhone 12 Pro Max was awarded the Best Gaming Phone.

Pocket Gamer also awarded prizes in various other categories listed below.

These felicitations not only encourage the titles and their publishing houses to do better and come out with major updates but also give a sense of pride to fans of the titles.