The Pokemon Company revealed a slew of information today in the form of a YouTube video. The 25th anniversary will be celebrated all year with revisits to every region. This nostalgia trip will be for all the consumers and trainers. Details of the easter eggs are discussed below.

Pokemon's 25th-anniversary announcement is full of Easter Eggs.

A stop-motion style video is presented in under two minutes takes the viewer through a Pokeball's progression in different regions in the ground to the Pokemon universe's various attractions. Beginning with the bridge above Cerulean city to the towers Ho-Oh is housed. They do a good job hiding the tower until the final moment, but the golden leaves are a giveaway.

VIA HGSS GAMEPLAY

Continuing to the ash-ridden slopes of Hoenn, the focus switches to a Pikachu. The mouse rides a kart through the innards of MT. Cornet into the glistening waters of the Castelia Bridge. A Pokeball once again takes over and slides down various contraptions ending in the Pokeball factory present in the games X, and Y. In the background of the factory are various ball plushies released in 2017 and 2018.

VIA POKEMON GO

The Pokeball rolls into the ever familiar Poke-stop featured in Pokemon GO. Hiding in the back are the three flags representing the teams of the popular app. Switching back to the transportation of a toy Pikachu, the electric mouse slides through waters similar to the area traveled between the Island of Alola. The series mascot is then quickly scoped up by a Corvinight's cab like the WIngs series models.

VIA NINTENDO YOUTUBE

Finishing in the WIndon stadium, the doors close to an amibo of Detective Pikachu. Pikachu reappears shredding a skateboard with lights flashing behind. A sign displaying Katy Perry and Pokemon framed with brilliant lights. A disco ball is struck by Pikachu and slides down, pushing the needle onto a record. A snippet of the Katy Perry X Pokemon collaborative song plays, followed by an updated Pikachu silhouette with a 25 featured in the cheeks. Confetti flies as the video fades to black. The video features up-tempo music during this final announcement. This quick run-through of all the regions will bring back many memories to any Pokemon fans. This trailer sets a precedent for all of the products the Pokemon company will be released to celebrate the 25th anniversary.