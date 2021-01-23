Pokemon developers to crack down on players modifying Pokemon Sword & Shield and HOME data with "new ban wave"

The Pokemon Company appears to be getting ready to crack down on users with what's been described as a new ban wave.

According to Serebii.net, users of Pokemon Sword & Shield and Pokemon HOME are the targets. Some players are on notice for using "altered data," while others are causing issues by disrupting the functions of games and apps for others.

HOME is a cloud-based software (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Measures put in place to stop users from altering data

Players caught with modified save data will be restricted from online play in Pokemon Sword & Shield. They will be banned from using trading features and will no longer have access to HOME. It follows an agreement in the Terms of Service prohibiting modification of saved data.

For example, saved data modification can include adding Pokemon to the game that players didn't actually catch.

Bans can either be temporary or permanent, and The Pokemon Company plans to take the same course of action in the future. It will also put more measures in place if required.

This isn't the first time the devs have done something like this. They have previously banned players deliberately disconnecting from online battles. The organization will also take these measures regularly, and more rules will be imposed if necessary.

Advertisement

Sword & Shield introduced many new Pokemon (Image via Pokemon Company)

About Pokemon Sword & Shield

Sword & Shield is the first game of Generation Eight. It is also the first of its kind to introduce Downloadable Content (DLC).

This game is set in the Galar Region and features various new Pokemon, with hundreds of Pokemon being available in the Galar Pokedex. It also included new Regional Forms - Galarian Forms - including some that now evolve beyond the way they used to.

It also introduced the new feature, Dynamax, where Pokemon grew larger than usual and got boosted moves. Some Pokemon have unique Gigantamax Forms, only available when they Gigantamax.

Pokemon HOME is the new storage solution introduced in 2020 and intended to pave the way forward with connectivity for future games. It is a cloud-based system that allows players to connect with all Pokemon games.

This includes the Nintendo 3DS games through Pokemon Bank, Pokemon GO, Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu & Let's Go, Eevee, and Sword & Shield. It allows for players to store all their Pokemon in one place.

With the introduction of HOME, online play has become easier and more streamlined. The ability to connect with multiple games allows players to access Pokemon not available in a particular game. The players' saved data is thus critical.