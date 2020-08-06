Pokimane plans month long hiatus, community reactions

Pokimane has been a popular, albeit controversial, streamer and content creator for Fortnite and other games. Recently, amidst significant backlash from some content creators, she announced her plan to take a month long break from content creation for her own mental health. With Pokimane going on break, here's how fans (and non-fans) have reacted.

Pokimane, controversy, and Twitter drama

Pokimane has been at the center of controversy for many weeks now, and very little of it seems deserved. Many other content creators seem to be using attacks on her personality, content strategy, or fan base as a means of creating their own content, effectively monetizing the kind of fabricated drama that is now associated with many internet communities.

This is not a problem unique to Fortnite, Pokimane, or anything else. For content creators, attention is what gets monetized, and drama attracts attention very efficiently, making it one of the best low effort to high payoff content creation strategies available to many creators.

And if all content creators were coordinating this drama then it would easily be one of the best run monetization schemes around. Unfortunately, this is not a coordinated effort involving Pokimane meant to amuse viewers. This drama often involves highly personal attacks on a person’s character and livelihood, effectively turning real damage done to another person’s mental state into a paycheck.

planning a staycation 🥰



hope you're all taking care of yourselves as well! ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 1, 2020

It is hard to imagine this strategy being good in the long term. By capitalizing on drama and controversy, especially when it seems frivolous, these creators risk fostering a community which thrives on negativity, and one which will harm whichever gaming community they choose to interact with.

And what kind of content can they expect to make when they eventually successfully drive out people like Pokimane?

Pokimane taking a mental health break and the community reactions

simp — Gilbert Effenlie (@gilberteffenlie) August 6, 2020

Given the nature of the content centered around her, it makes sense that Pokimane has decided to take a break from content creation. A brief period where she does not have to worry about becoming the target of someone seeking attention for their own content, and does not need to worry about whether defending herself from online attacks will backfire, the better it will be both for her and her content.

Fortunately, much of the reaction has been positive and understanding, although as is expected there are plenty of people who have decided to make it their goal to spark negativity and drama.

Time off from what? Eating on stream while adding nothing of value to videos played in their entirety while proffiting off it? — FAZE MEMO ⚔️ (@NewsM101) August 5, 2020

Perhaps most frustrating and confusing are people who seem to be upset and angry at the content Pokimane creates. This is something that plagues gaming communities much more than others as members seem to be more interested in gatekeeping content that doesn’t appeal to them than simply ignoring it and doing quite literally anything else.

This doesn’t seem to happen nearly as much within other communities. Fans of baseball, for example, don’t seem to be upset when someone creates content that doesn’t appeal to them about the game. To my knowledge, the average fan of hockey has not made it their personal goal to limit people from creating content which does not directly engage with the game.

I hate those idiots on twitter posting that pic of pokimane looking completely normal without makeup



Like you’re just showing us that there has never been a woman comfortable enough around you to take her makeup off



Also new rule you can’t post it without showing your face — Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) August 5, 2020

However, for communities centered around media, and games in particular, many members have this viscerally negative reaction to people who make content which is not directed at them. This is especially true when such content is made by women, as many dedicated gaming communities are overwhelmingly male dominated.

bye poki hope break is nice and refreshing 💕 — Asyc (@AsycLoL) August 5, 2020

This is most disappointing since video games simply would not achieved the level of success they have without women. The first video games experienced widespread success explicitly because gender was not a barrier to entry. A girl at an arcade could put in a quarter and expect to play just as well as any boy whether it was in Pong or Street Fighter II.

As games moved to the home they became even more accessible, but the shift to online also made them much more male dominated, largely in part to the toxic behavior of many gamers. If gaming as a medium ever expects to achieve its full potential the communities are going to have to mature first.