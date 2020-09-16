Popular streamers turn to Among Us after PUBG Mobile ban in India

The viral online multiplayer game, Among Us, has taken the gaming industry by a storm recently. As a signifier of its current impact, the title has recorded over 85 million downloads in the August-September period on mobile devices. To be precise, this InnerSloth offering has been downloaded 86.6 million times according to a Sensor Tower report.

Among Us servers are filling up again! We're hitting 1.5 million players online at the same time! We're slowly getting the hang of things but please bear with us! We'll get through this. — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) September 5, 2020

After its initial release in 2018, Among Us performed great, but due to the lack of mainstream attention, this game wasn't an instant hit. However, in the summer of 2020, this title's growth has gone off the charts, with a 661% growth month-by-month seeing over 18 million downloads recorded. Also, these 45 days have contributed to 70% of Among Us' lifetime download numbers.

Our Innersloth discord server went from 100k to 500k member cap in less than 2 weeks!! We know a lot of you are trying to get in, so we have started actively pruning. We will be applying for a member cap increase in the coming weeks, need to make sure we're ready for more people! — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) September 11, 2020

The USA became the region with the highest contributor to the download numbers, with 20.5 million downloads, or 23.7% of the total downloads. Brazil and Mexico came in second and third, respectively, with 16.6 million and 6.8 million downloads each.

Comparing platforms, Google's Play Store is responsible for 60.4 million installations, which is 69.8% of the total number. On the other hand, iOS' App Store is responsible for the remaining 30.2% downloads, which denotes 26 million installations.

In terms of the revenue generated from player spendings, the game has made over $3.2 million so far, with $1.6 million coming from the USA alone. Brazil and South Korea are ranked second and third at $335k and $330k, respectively. Apple's store has generated over $1.9 million till date, while Android's store has contributed only $1.3 million despite its vast userbase.

About Among Us

Among Us, published by InnerSloth, was launched in 15th June 2018 by the three-person team. The game didn't perform very well initially, and couldn't even cross the four-digit mark for total installations.

Since then, however, the developers have been providing endless support to the game by adding continuous updates and releasing a PC version as well.