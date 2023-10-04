A remastered version of Hitman: Blood Money, called Hitman Blood Money - Reprisal, is set to hit the mobile gaming platform this fall. This will be a product of a partnership between IO Interactive and Feral Interactive. The title's trailer promises stealth-based gameplay this series is known for. It is set to bring back the iconic experience released originally in 2006.

Relentless Agent 47 will take gamers down memory lane, enabling them to relive classic missions Hitman: Blood Money is famous for. This article will offer a look at the details released regarding the upcoming mobile version so far.

Hitman Blood - Reprisal is set to make its debut very soon

Feral Interactive has announced the release of Hitman Blood Money - Reprisal through its social media handles and website. The stealth-action offering will be an upgraded version of the 2006 edition and accessible on Android as well as iOS devices this autumn. Subsequently, in winter 2023, it will arrive on Nintendo Switch. However, the developer hasn't released any fixed date for this game's release.

The upcoming variant will comprise all twelve sandbox missions from the original title, along with several enhancements inspired by the 2006 edition's successive versions. Also, it will feature a new minimap, Instinct Mode, high-profile targets, and many more.

The developer went public with this title's features on its website, stating:

"Iconic locations. High-profile targets. Fresh platforms. Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal takes Agent 47 mobile — with an iOS and Android release this Autumn, and a Switch release to follow in Winter. Reprisal is a comprehensive reworking of the stealth-action classic, refined for screens large and small — with a new Minimap, Instinct Mode, and gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series."

The game's trailer has promised endless features that will certainly engross players all over the globe. As you complete this title's missions, you'll travel from Paris to New Orleans while finishing targets in whichever way you see fit. You will be able to take discreet routes to kill your target, go all in for a bloodbath, or create an "accident" to eliminate your foes.