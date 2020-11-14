Possible start date, rewards, and other details for the Free Fischl event in Genshin Impact

The upcoming Unreconciled Stars event on Genshin Impact offers Fischl, the 4-star character in the game as a reward for players.

Genshin Impact was released on 28 September 2020 and is available for players on the PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact features an open world environment with an action-driven battle system while also providing players an extensive fantasy story. Genshin Impact has made a name for itself by offering regular events with rewards for players to participate in. One such event that is scheduled from 16 November will allow players a chance to unlocks Fischl as a playable character in the game as a possible reward.

Unreconciled Stars Unlocked - Complete "Prinzessin's Pact" to get "Prinzessin der Verurteilung!" Fischl (Electro)!



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/K7R0WkttiG#GenshinImpact #Fischl pic.twitter.com/7WnCLk9mQ4 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) November 14, 2020

Let's take a deeper look into the details of the upcoming event on Genshin Impact

Unreconciled Stars offers Fischl as a reward on Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's first seasonal event, Unreconciled Stars will be available for a limited time as players look to grab Fischl as a reward. According to the official blog released by miHoYo, the event is scheduled to run over a period of two weeks with three separate phases.

The official schedule states,

"Unknown Star" start date: 16 November

"Star of Deceitful Dreams" start date: 18 November

"Star of Destiny" start date: 23 November

Event gameplay duration: 2020/11/16 10:00:00–2020-11-30 03:59:59

The Unreconciled Stars will feature a dedicated Event Shop for players to claim character ascension materials. The Event Shop is supposed to be available for players from 16th November to 6th December.

However, for players to unlock Fischl as a playable character in Genshin Impact, they will need to complete all the quests in "Prinzessin's Pack" during the event. Completing all the quests from "Prinzessin's Pack" will result in players unlocking Fischl, the "Prinzessin der Verurteilung!"

Fischl is a 4 star rated bow-wielding character in Genshin Impact. Based on the Electro element, Fischl is one of the better characters in the game for combat-oriented gameplay and players will be looking to unlock the investigator for the Adventurers' Guild in Genshin Impact as soon as the event goes live.